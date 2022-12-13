Additive Manufacturing in the Semiconductor Industry: Strategic M&As and Partnerships Driving Sector Forward

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Additive Manufacturing in the Semiconductor Industry: Technology Penetration and Roadmap" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research report analyzes the market opportunities for additive manufacturing (AM), also known as 3D printing, in the semiconductor industry. The study discusses technological development, including semiconductor 3D printing innovations. It elaborates on the market trends and drivers and charts the expected evolution of this technology in the semiconductor industry up to 2028.

The ecosystem analysis includes research breakthroughs for semiconductor 3D printing and the profiles of some key players. The study also discusses market restraints that potentially hinder the adoption of semiconductor 3D printing. This report concludes with a growth opportunity analysis of related industries and recommendations for market players and stakeholders that will accelerate the growth of 3D printing in the semiconductor industry.

The commercialization of 3D printing for the semiconductor industry largely centers on printing electronic components, resistors, transistors, capacitors, antennas, radio frequency (RF) devices, etc. Researchers believe that 3D printing will enhance the 5G connection in mobile devices by enabling the manufacture of densely printed electronic components.

Many 3D printing companies are pioneering advanced chip packaging technologies as the conventional method is labor-intensive and time-consuming. In terms of applications, 3D semiconductor printing impacts many industries, especially the automotive, consumer electronics, and medical industries, with large-scale adoption expected in the next 2 to 5 years resulting from improved functional requirements of 3D-printed electronic parts.

Key questions this study will answer:

1. What is the outlook of the global semiconductor industry? What impact has the chip shortage had on the automotive industry?

2. What impact has 3D printing had on the global semiconductor sector and the key emerging application landscape of semiconductor 3D printing across different industry verticals?

3. What are the influencing factors driving the opportunities for semiconductor 3D printing? What do the competitive landscape and regional adoption scenario look like?

4. What developmental strategies have companies adopted to leverage 3D printing technology and enhance market penetration?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative 8T: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives of Additive Manufacturing (AM) in the Semiconductor Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

Research Methodology

Summary of Findings

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation of End Markets that the Use of AM in Semiconductors has Impacted

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Industry Outlook, Technology and Application Landscape, and Adoption Trends

Global Semiconductor Sector Outlook

The Impact of the IC Shortage on the Automotive Industry between 2020 and 2021

The Impact of AM on Semiconductor Production During the Pandemic

Semiconductor Components Manufactured Using AM

Aerosol Jet Printing (AJP) and Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) are AM Technologies Enabling Semiconductor Manufacturing

Stereolithography (SLA) and Digital Light Processing (DLP) are AM Technologies that Enable Semiconductor Manufacturing

Impact Analysis of AM on the Semiconductor Industry across 6 End Markets

Application Landscape Analysis of AM in the Semiconductor Industry

Global Trends Influencing 3D-printed Semiconductor Adoption

Technology Development: A Focus on Micro-sized Electronic Printing and Advanced Materials

Technology Development: A Focus on Shorter Printing Lead Time and Intricate Part Printing

Market Trends by Application of 3D-printed Semiconductor Components

4. Regional Landscape and Value Chain Analysis

Regional Adoption Scenario: Factors Driving the Adoption of 3D Printing

Global Competitive Landscape

Emerging Business Models Encouraging Market Penetration and Adoption

Process Value Chain of Semiconductor 3D Printing

Go-to-market Strategy: Consumer Acquisition through Geographical Expansion and Service Strategy

Use Case 1: Nano Dimension (United States) and Hensoldt (Germany) - The Multilayered Circuit Board

Use Case 2: Optomec (United States) and Lite-On Technology Corporation (Taiwan): Printing Electronic Parts at Scalable Volumes

Use Case 3: BotFactory (United States) - Short Lead Time PCB Printing for Thermometers

5. Industry Best Practices: Developmental Strategies Adopted by Key Players

Strategic Partnership: Further Exploration in 3D Printing Technology

R&D Collaboration: Convergence to 5G Performance Enhancement and Innovation in Semiconductor Production

Government Initiatives: Favorable Policies and Research Collaboration to Explore New Possibilities in Chip Manufacturing

M&As: A Focus on Precision Semiconductor Printing Using Advanced Material and AI

New Product Launches: 3D Printers for Miniaturized Semiconductors Using Micro-sized Conductive Ink

Funding for Advanced Material, New Innovations, and Market Expansion

Funding Analysis from 2020 to 2022: Governments Support Start-ups

6. Technology Roadmap

Technology Roadmap of AM in the Semiconductor Industry

7. Companies to Action

Nano Dimension, United States

Optomec, United States

Fabric8Labs, United States

Scrona, Switzerland

ATLANT 3D Nanosystems, Denmark

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Strategic M&As and Partnerships

Growth Opportunity 2: Technology Competitiveness

Growth Opportunity 3: Standardized Printing Process and Stringent Quality Control

9. Appendix

Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation

10. Next Steps

Your Next Steps

Legal Disclaimer

Companies Mentioned

ATLANT 3D Nanosystems

BotFactory

Fabric8Labs

Hensoldt

Lite-On Technology Corporation

Nano Dimension

Optomec

Scrona

