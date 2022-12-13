Alcohol-Dependency Treatment Market Will Hit at a CAGR of 8% by 2028
Alcohol-dependency treatment market size is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on alcohol-dependency treatment market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.
Alcohol Dependency often referred as alcoholism, is a generally a chronic disease defined as uncontrolled consumption or abuse of alcoholic beverages at a level that interferes with physical or mental health. Healthcare professionals identify it as a brain disease. A person suffering from it has no control over consumption of alcoholic beverages due to physical as well as emotional dependence on alcohol and it can lead to health and social problem and even might cause impulsive behavior, negative emotions, craving and withdrawal syndrome.
The high prevalence of alcohol abuse disorder worldwide and vulnerable adult population across the globe is expected to accelerate the market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. However, the change in life style and non-stringent regulation on sale of alcohol to the minors and high demand of disease specific novel treatment is projected to restrain the market growth rate. Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is projected to hamper the market growth.
The competitive scenario of market and strategic collaborations and new innovation and emerging new markets are likely to create various new opportunities that will impact this alcohol-dependency treatment market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.The limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals are estimated to challenge the market’s growth.
Global Alcohol-Dependency Treatment Market Scope and Market Size
Alcohol-dependency treatment market is segmented on the basis of type, therapy, drugs, route of administration, end- users and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
On the basis of type, the market is segmented into mild, moderate and severe.
On the basis of therapy, the alcohol-dependency treatment market is segmented into cognitive behavioral therapy and psychotherapy.
On the basis of drugs, the alcohol-dependency treatment market is segmented into naltrexone, antabuse, acamprosate and others.
On the basis of route of administration, the alcohol-dependency treatment market is segmented into oral and injectable.
Based on end- users, the market is segregated hospitals, rehabilitation centers and others.
On the basis of distribution channel, the alcohol-dependency treatment market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy and online pharmacy.
Alcohol-Dependency Treatment Market Country Level Analysis
Alcohol-dependency treatment market is segmented on the basis of type, therapy, drugs, route of administration, end- users and distribution channel.
The countries covered in the alcohol-dependency treatment market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
North America leads the alcohol-dependency treatment market due to the availability of medicines for the treatment and highly developed health infrastructure. Asia-Pacific region is expected to expand at a significant growth rate in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of the rise in vulnerable adult population and high demand of the alcohol-dependency treatment.
Competitive Landscape and Global Alcohol-Dependency Treatment Market Share Analysis
The major players covered in the alcohol-dependency treatment market report are Alkermes, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Zydus Cadila, Mylan N.V, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Curemark, ChronosTherapeutic, BioCorRx, Inc, Bionex Pharmaceuticals LLC, Avalo Therapeutics. Inc., Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Omeros Corporation, MONTISERA LTD, Kinnov Therapeutics, Indivior PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd, H. Lundbeck A/S among other domestic and global players. Alcohol-dependency treatment market share data is available for global, North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Middle East and Africa (MEA) separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
