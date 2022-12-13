Global General Transport Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

General Transport Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s General Transport Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "General Transport Global Market Report 2022”, the general transport market is predicted to reach a value of $2.16 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The general transport market industry is expected to grow to $2.93trillion in 2016 at a CAGR of 8.0%. Courier service providers are now offering on-demand delivery services for faster and more efficient delivery of parcels.

Key Trends In The General Transport Market

On-demand delivery provides customers with the flexible option of getting packages delivered at their convenient time and place. This service can also be integrated with point-of-sale systems and e-commerce platforms, which enables courier companies to efficiently manage their operations and thus is a cheaper, faster, and more reliable mode of parcel delivery. For instance, Uber RUSH is an on-demand courier delivery service operating in New York, Chicago, and San Francisco. On-demand delivery services are being widely used for prescription medicine, laundry pickup and delivery, fast food delivery, and marijuana delivery. Major on-demand delivery service providers include Postmates, Deliv, Sidecar, and Amazon Flex in the USA; Piggy Baggy in Finland; and Nimber in Norway.

Overview Of The General Transport Market

The general transport services market consists of sales of general transportation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide local general freight trucking services. General freight establishments handle a wide variety of commodities, generally palletized and transported in a container or van trailer.

General Transport Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Sightseeing Transport & Support Activities For Transport, Couriers And Messengers, Postal Services

By Shipment Category: Freight, Parcel, Express, Other Shipment Categories

By Application: Construction And Mining, Oil And Gas, Healthcare, Other Applications

Subsegments Covered: Scenic And Sightseeing Transport, Support Activities For Transport, Domestic Couriers, International Couriers

By Geography: The general transport global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Amazon.com Inc., United States Postal Service, United Parcel Service Inc., Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corporation, Japan Post Group, LE GROUPE LA POSTE, The Royal Mail

General Transport Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth general transport market research.

