The global snack bars market is expected to grow in the forecast period of 2022-2028 at a CAGR of 4.74%

Snacks Bars Market

Snack Bar Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2028

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Analysis and Insights of Snacks Bars MarketData Bridge Market Research analyses that the global snacks bars market will project a CAGR of 4.74% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. Growth and expansion of the food and beverages industry, growing consumer demand for small and ready to eat snacks, rising consumer consciousness towards high quality nutritional snacks, and increasing personal disposable income by the major companies are the major factors attributable to the growth of snacks bars market.From the name itself, it is clear that snack bars are the food products that are munched as snack alternatives. Snack bars are made out of dried fruits, nuts and seeds, various cereals and other nutritional ingredients. Snack bars provide essential nutrients to the body and are covered with glucose syrups. Snack bars act as instant and rapid sources of energy as they contain low caloric content and high nutrition in the form of iron, starch, fibre, proteins, antioxidants, phosphorus and potassium. Snack bars strengthen the bones, improve the muscle weight, boost up the immunity system and improve the digestive health of an individual.Global Snacks Bars Market Scope and Market Size The snacks bars market is segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel and ingredients. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.On the basis of type, the global snacks bars market is segmented into energy and nutrition bars, cereal bars, granola bars and other snack bars.On the basis of distribution channel, the snacks bars market is segmented into specialty stores, convenience stores, supermarkets/ hypermarkets, online stores and others.On the basis of ingredients, the global snacks bars market is segmented into nuts, whole grains, dried fruits and others.Request for the sample copy of report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-snacks-bars-market Snack bars refer to small, lightweight, and condensed rectangular bars that are meant to be consumed on the go. They generally consist of mixed grains, cereals, corn or honey syrup, nuts, vegetable and fruit extracts. Some of the numerous flavors added to these bars include beet, spirulina, red berry, orange, brownie, and peanut butter. Commonly characterized by a slight savory taste, they are a rich source of nutrients, have a high-calorie content, and consist of bioactive compounds and dietary fibers. As a result, they are widely consumed as meal replacement or an instant snack across the globe.Snack Bar Market Trends:The market is primarily driven by the augmenting consumer demand for healthy and convenient snacking options. The rising health awareness among individuals, along with the growing popularity of athletic and sports activities, is further providing an impetus to the market. In line with this, the increasing prevalence of obesity and other lifestyle diseases is providing a boost to the market growth. Additionally, aggressive promotion campaigns conducted by key market players, coupled with heavy investments in collaborations with prominent sports and media personalities, are resulting in a higher product uptake on the global level. The market is also driven by the introduction of snack bars with innovative flavors and ingredients and their easy availability across the online and offline organized retail channels. For instance, market players have introduced snack bars prepared with vegan ingredients with little or no quantity of sugar. Furthermore, rapid urbanization, the shifting dietary preferences among the masses, the launch of targeted-consumer products, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities are some of the other factors supporting the sales of snack bars.Companies MentionedA selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:The Kellogg CompanyAssociated British Foods PLCGeneral Mills Inc.Nestle SAPepsiCo Inc.Post Holdings Inc.Clif Bar & CompanyMars IncorporatedHALO FoodsAccess Full report of Snack Bar Market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-snacks-bars-market Breakup by Product Type:Cereal BarsGranola/Muesli BarsOthersEnergy and Nutrition BarsOthersBreakup by Ingredient:NutsWhole GrainsDried FruitsOthersBreakup by Distribution Channel:Supermarkets and HypermarketsConvenience StoresSpecialty StoresOnline StoresOthersBreakup by Region:North AmericaUnited StatesCanadaAsia-PacificChinaJapanIndiaSouth KoreaAustraliaIndonesiaOthersEuropeGermanyFranceUnited KingdomItalySpainRussiaOthersLatin AmericaBrazilMexicoOthersMiddle East and AfricaTable of Contents @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-snacks-bars-market Key Questions Answered in This ReportWhat was the size of the global snack bar market in 2022?What is the expected growth rate of the global snack bar market during 2022-2028?What are the key factors driving the global snack bar market?What is the breakup of the global snack bar market based on the product type?What is the breakup of the global snack bar market based on the ingredient?What is the breakup of the global snack bar market based on distribution channel?What are the key regions in the global snack bar market?Who are the key players/companies in the global snack bar market?Browse More Research Reports: