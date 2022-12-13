DLNR News Release-Forest Reserve on Hawai’i Island Re-Opens

(HILO) – Two weeks after they were closed due to volcanic activity on Mauna Loa, the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) is re-opening the following areas:

Kapāpala Forest Reserve

ʻĀinapō Trail, road, and cabin

Kīpuka ʻĀinahou Nēnē Sanctuary

Kapāpala Unit J, re-opened for game bird hunting last Saturday. Mauna Loa Forest Reserve and the Mauna Loa Observatory Road remain closed at this time due to continued volcanic hazards. A gate is being constructed at the Mauna Loa Forest Reserve boundary on the access road and will be locked until further notice.

The portion of Unit A South of Daniel K. Inouye Highway within the Mauna Kea Forest Reserve and Game Management Area will remain closed for hunting until further notice.

People are reminded that it is illegal to cross into any closed area and violators can be cited or arrested. A reminder to everyone that the summit and all National Park Service areas on Mauna Loa remain closed.

