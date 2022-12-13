Home Fragrance Market to Reach USD 10.31 billion by 2029 Home Fragrance Industry Striking CAGR of 5.65%
Due to the rising disposable incomes and changing lifestyles among consumers in various regions, the demand for home fragrances has increased significantly. These perfumed items are created by a diverse range of market players for customers who want to leave their homes with a fresh scent that lingers long after they have left.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the home fragrance market was valued at USD 6.64 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 10.31 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.65% during the forecast period. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.
Market Definition
Home fragrances are used to mask unpleasant odours and are available in sprays, electric air fresheners, and other forms. These have numerous applications in the home, car, hospital, and office. These fragrances are made up of various aromas that can lighten up the mood while providing a stressful environment. Home fragrances are made of various ingredients such as eucalyptus, jasmine, and lavender.
Drivers
growing trend of personalisation and use of aromatherapy
One of the key factors driving market growth is the growing popularity of personalised home fragrance products around the world. Furthermore, there is an increase in the use of aromatherapy, which uses essential oils and fragrance compounds to treat a variety of psychological and physical disorders such as headaches, pain, insomnia, eczema, stress-induced anxiety, depression, and digestive issues.
Product innovations and growing use of environment friendly products
Product innovations like steam tablets and smart air fresheners are boosting the market's outlook. Aside from that, consumers are increasingly opting for vegan and cruelty-free home fragrance products as they become more aware of the environmental, ethical, and health and wellbeing risks associated with using animal-derived products. This, combined with the thriving construction sector and the rapid expansion of online distribution channels, is expected to drive market growth in the coming years.
Opportunity
To influence consumer purchasing behaviour, key players are heavily investing in R&D and advertising. Companies are investing more in developing their digital footprint (regularly uploading videos and photos and interacting with customers online), hosting social media campaigns, and obtaining celebrity endorsements. To entice more customers, some retailers offer the option of getting customised fragrances, perfumes, and creative packaging.
Restraints
However, the side effects of these home fragrances include a variety of health issues such as allergy, headache, and an increase in the prices of home fragrances, which are among the major factors that will obstruct market growth and will further challenge the growth of the home fragrances market during the forecast period.
This home fragrances market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the home fragrances market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Home Fragrances Market: Vendor Analysis
The global home fragrances market is fragmented due to the presence of leading global, regional, and local/domestic vendors. Vendors focus on major factors, such as brand, labor, quality, and innovation, to compete in the market. The price differentiation among vendors is low, as they sell their products at similar prices. Therefore, higher preference will be given to quality during the forecast period.
Key Offerings of Major Vendors
AirEsscentials Inc.:The company offers a wide range of home fragrances such as fresh, floral, and others.
Archipelago Inc.:The company offers home fragrances such as Peony Boxed Candle and others.
Aroma360 LLC:The company offers home fragrances such as Classic Candles, Deluxe Candles, and others.
Beaumont Products Inc.:The company offers home fragrances under the brand name Citrus II.
Bolsius International BV:The Company offers home fragrances through its True Scents collection.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
Diffusers
• Sprays
• Scented Candles
• Others
Breakup by Fragrances:
Lemon
• Lavender
• Jasmine
• Rose
• Sandalwood
• Vanilla
• Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Online Stores
• Convenience Stores
• Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
