Smart Memory Foam Market Share Worth US$ 597.2 Billion by 2026 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Increasing automation production will require more smart memory foam for manufacturing automobile seats, which act as a driver for the Smart Memory Foam Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Smart Memory Foam Market size is forecast to reach $597.2 million by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2026, owing to the increasing usage of smart memory foam (also known as viscoelastic polyurethane foam) in various applications due to the extensive properties that it offers such as temperature control support, pain-relief comfort, low-resilience, weight distribution, motion transfer resistance, and more. The rapid growth of the aircraft and transportation industries has increased the demand for low-resilience polyurethane foam and polyethylene terephthalate foam; thereby, fueling the market growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Smart Memory Foam Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the smart memory foam market, owing to the increasing demand for bedding, cushions, and furniture in the region. The increasing population coupled with the increasing per capita income is the key factor driving the bedding, cushions, and furniture industry in the APAC region.

2. An increase in demand for low-resilience polyurethane foam in bandages and artificial applications in the manufacture of foam mattresses for dental chairs, as well as use in prosthetics to prevent pressure ulcers in products for patients, such as seating pads, is expected to drive market growth.

3. PET (polyethylene terephthalate) foams demonstrated very good shape memory behavior with shape recovery always higher than 90%, owing to which its demand is increasing. Thus, shape memory properties of PET (polyethylene terephthalate) foams are anticipated to further drive the smart memory foam industry.

4. The moisture permeability and energy dissipation properties are expected to create an opportunity for market growth. However, relative to a spring foam mattress, high memory foam mattress prices are expected to limit market growth to some degree.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The traditional smart memory foam segment held the largest share in the smart memory foam market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR 4.5% during 2021-2026. It is made of a petroleum-based conventional polymer and is soft and tends to be denser than other types. As a consequence, the best option for affordability over comfort is conventional memory foam.

2. Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the smart memory foam market in 2020 up to 38%, owing to the increasing demand for low-resilience polyurethane foam-based bedding and furniture from the construction industry in the region. The growth of the population is leading to a need for more residential and commercial sectors, owing to which governments are heavily spending on expanding the residential sector.

3. The bedding and furniture segment held the largest share in the smart memory foam market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR 5.3% during 2021-2026, owing to the increasing usage of smart memory foams ( viscoelastic polyurethane foam) for bedding and furniture purposes.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Smart Memory Foam Industry are -

1. Foam Factory, Inc.,

2. Restonic Mattress,

3. Kingsdown,

4. Dorel Industries,

5. Select Comfort,



