The Bocelli Family hit top places on the Billboard list with the new album "A Family Christmas"

Album cover A family Christmas

Andrea, Matteo and Virginia Bocelli conquer the tops of the international charts with the new album A family Christmas and later, a series of exclusive concerts

ITALY, December 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the first time, world-famous tenor Andrea Bocelli has recorded an album „A Family Christmas“ with his son Matteo, 24, and his daughter Virginia, 10. The new album is a collection of traditional carols and new original songs including „The greatest gift“ whose video is counting million of views on Youtube. The new album was released on October 21 via Decca / Capitol Records and has reached No. 1 on iTunes in the USA, No. 1 on iTunes in Canada, and Top 10 in the UK., Norway, Ireland, Belgium and Poland."A Family Christmas" is also conquering the US charts, where it debuted directly at No.1 on Billboard Classical Albums, No.1 on Billboard Classical Crossover Albums, and No.2 on Billboard Holiday Albums. With this record, the tenor reached the top of the Billboard Classical Albums for the 21st time in his career – reports Italian ANSA.it.The album in the new Italian version will contain the entire track list of the world edition, with the addition of two bonus tracks Cantique de Noel and a new version of Buon Natale.Fairytale music event streaming on YoutubeAndrea and his kids performed on December 4th in a major global event in partnership with Youtube. ´A Bocelli Family Christmas´ fairytale concert was set in the heart of an Italian Winter Wonderland, on the streets of magical Gressoney and castle Savoia bringing togetherness in the festive time. The concert will be also available in the complete format on the American channel TBN and The TBN App from December 16th. Youtube Premium subscribers will also have access to an afterparty with exclusive content.Andrea and kids on a first official tour in the USAThe first official tour started on December 1st in San Francisco at Chase Center. The tour includes shows in major cities like Las Vegas, Boston, Miami, and the long-awaited Madison Square Garden in New York on December 14th. Andrea will perform for the first time in Bridgeport, CT, Savannah, GA, and Indianapolis, IN with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra and at the new venue UBS Arena on Long Island. Get your tickets on time Bocelli performs in his birthplace at Teatro del SilenzioOne of the most exclusive and important concert that is held every year will be in his birthplace Lajatico on July 27, 2023. To combine the beauty of the landscape and Andrea`s musical sophistication the concert will be held in the monumental Teatro del Silenzio.Lajatico is a unique place in Tuscany, surrounded by peace yet once a year comes alive for an incredible music event – the concert of Andrea Bocelli.Like every year, this event brings a lot of interest and the demand is very high. You can buy tickets, book your accommodation and have a private or shared transfer choosing local tour operators like Arianna & Friends https://www.ariannandfriends.com/ ) .Here the various packages for the Andrea Bocelli Concert at the Teatro del Silenzio. Don't miss the chance to see Bocelli live and keep in mind to buy your tickets in time.

Andrea Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli, Virginia Bocelli - The Greatest Gift