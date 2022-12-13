Strategies For Global Industrial Gases-Glass Industry Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Industrial Gases-Glass Industry Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

According to ‘Industrial Gases-Glass Industry Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the industrial gases-glass industry market size is expected to grow from $3.20 billion in 2021 to $3.46 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The increasing applications of glass in the construction sector are expected to propel the growth of the industrial gases-glass industry market going forward. The construction sector refers to the industrial branch of manufacturing and trade related to building, repairing, renovating, and maintaining infrastructures. Glass is now being used in the construction sector as an insulation material, structural component, external glazing material, and cladding material.

The industrial gases-glass industry market growth consists of sales of industrial gases-glass industry products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in a variety of industrial manufacturing processes for producing glass cost-effectively. The industrial gases-glass industry refers to industrial gases that are produced and supplied in both gas and liquid form and are transported to customers in cylinders, as bulk liquid, or as pipeline gases. Industrial gas plays a major role in enabling manufacturers to make real savings, enhance production processes, meet increasingly strict emissions regulations and improve glass quality.

Global Industrial Gases-Glass Industry Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the industrial gases-glass industry market. Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating advanced technologies in the industrial gas-glass industry market.

Global Industrial Gases-Glass Industry Market Segments

The global industrial gases-glass industry market is segmented:

1) By Type: Hydrogen, Oxygen, Nitrogen, Argon, Acetylene

2) By Function: Forming and Melting, Atmospheric Control, Finishing/Polishing

3) By Transportation Mode: Cylinder and Packaged Gas Distribution, Merchant Liquid Distribution, Tonnage Distribution

4) By Application: Container Glass, Float Glass, Fibre Glass, Specialty Glass

By Geography: The global industrial gases-glass industry market research is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global industrial gases-glass industry market report here

Key Market Players: Air Liquide SA, Air Water Inc, Gulf Cryo, HyGear, Messer Group GmbH, Praxair Inc., SIG Gases Berhad, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, The Linde Group, Yingde Gases, Saint Gobain, CRYOTECH Anlagenbau GMBH, Matheson Tri-Gas, Welsco Inc, and Air Products and Chemicals Inc

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

