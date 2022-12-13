Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,692 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 320,410 in the last 365 days.

Deriv global offices certified as a Great Place to Work® for 2022-23

/EIN News/ -- Deriv Malaysia - Great Place to Work

Celebrating achievements in Deriv’s office in Malaysia

Cyberjaya, MALAYSIA, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deriv, one of the world's largest online brokers, once again proved that great work challenges and dynamic work culture are the driving force behind its global success. Cyberjaya, Dubai, Asuncion, Minsk, Birkirkara, Limassol, Kigali, Ipoh, Malaka, and Labuan offices have been recognised as the ‘Best Places to Work’ for 2022 by Great Place to Work® (GPTW).

Deriv's offices in different regions made the top 30 workplaces list for the first time. The official list was announced based on the confidential feedback of employees on work culture, employee engagement, and job satisfaction and an audit of management policies and practices by the organiser's 'Trust Index©'.

The surveys conducted in the offices across regions revealed that 100% said they are treated fairly regardless of gender and race. All agreed that the management is honest and ethical in its business practices. According to the survey results, a positive and fun environment, complemented by its supportive culture, made this possible.

Deriv efforts and commitment to building a workplace culture that focuses on core values of Integrity, Customer focus, Competence, and Teamwork ensued a positive outcome. The work culture is open and transparent and treats employees from diverse backgrounds with equality and honesty.

Jean-Yves Sireau, Chief Executive Officer shares, "We want Deriv to be a vibrant community of dynamic people who loves to build things, bring innovative solutions to exciting business challenges, and have fun together. Winning several ‘Best Places to Work’ awards is a testimonial that we are on the right path!"

Click on the link to know the complete list of Deriv’s certified offices.

GPTW certification celebrations across Deriv offices.

Deriv Dubai - Great Place to Work

Deriv’s office in Dubai - A Great Place to Work

Deriv Malta - Great Place to Work

Deriv’s employees in Malta celebrated GPTW certification.

This information is considered accurate and correct at the date of publication. Changes in circumstances after the time of publication may impact the accuracy of the information.

About Deriv
For the last 22 years, Deriv’s mission has been to make online trading accessible to anyone, anywhere. Deriv’s product offering includes intuitive trading platforms, over 200 tradable assets (in markets such as forex, stocks, and cryptocurrencies), unique trade types, and more. Platforms and assets offered vary by country. With more than 950 employees present globally, Deriv strives to provide the best work environment, which includes positive work culture, timely addressing of employee concerns, celebrating employee achievements, and conducting initiatives to boost employee morale.

PRESS CONTACT
Aleksandra Zuzic
aleksandra@deriv.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a9d35f6f-38ce-4302-a07d-cd1d338efe77
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2972136a-da46-4f2e-9ebd-b04eeb52b5b7
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/350aa5c1-b97d-47ea-9ee5-5131969d001f


Primary Logo

Celebrating achievements in Deriv’s office in Malaysia

Deriv's offices in different regions made the top 30 workplaces list for the first time.
Deriv’s office in Dubai - A Great Place to Work

GPTW certification celebrations across Deriv offices - Dubai office
Deriv’s employees in Malta celebrated GPTW certification

Deriv's Malta office has been recognised as the ‘Best Places to Work’ for 2022 by Great Place to Work® (GPTW).

You just read:

Deriv global offices certified as a Great Place to Work® for 2022-23

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.