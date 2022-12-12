EPO publishes European Patent Academy 2023 training catalogue

13 December 2022

Today the EPO publishes the European Patent Academy's 2023 training catalogue, which covers a varied and comprehensive portfolio of training activities, educational products and learning projects in the areas of patent granting, technology transfer and dissemination, and litigation.

The portfolio reflects the diversity of the technical and legal knowledge underpinning the EPO's work, with a view to serving a wide range of stakeholders, partners and society at large. It covers topics ranging from the fundamentals of patents to cutting-edge science as well as institutional developments. Particular attention has been given to the contribution of each training activity to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Overall, the catalogue covers 151 training opportunities amounting to 2,006 training hours, in the three training areas of the Academy: patent granting, transfer and dissemination and patent litigation and enforcement.