REJUVENATOR PLATINUM ***** EXTERNAL HEART Delivers the Proven Benefit of Invoking Nitric Oxide Release

The Impact of Intermittent Vacuum Therapy on Nitric Oxide Release and its Benefits on Overall Health Lie Mainly in Prevention
This is a real paradigm shift. Instead of trying to heal, wouldn’t it be better to prevent ailments and illnesses from happening to begin with? The REJUVENATOR PLATINUM enables just that: Prevention.”SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As we age, we lose 85% of our ability to make nitric oxide. Every Intermittent Vacuum Therapy treatment releases nitric oxide in a natural, non-invasive and non-drug-based manner, providing amazing health benefits, explains Thomas Orths - CEO of WellCelerators LLC, the distribution company for the non medical rejuvenation machine ‘REJUVENATOR PLATINUM ***** EXTERNAL HEART’ that invokes such nitric oxide release.
Nitric Oxide is an essential chemical messenger, supporting the body's natural ability to store and retrieve information in the brain. Neuronal stimulation of endothelial cells via Vacumed has been scientifically confirmed by Prof. Orlietsky. The vacuum therapy machine Vacumed uses the same Intermittent Vacuum Therapy technology as REJUVENATOR PLATINUM ***** EXTERNAL HEART does - both machines are made by Weyergans High Care AG.
The release of nitric oxide also helps with inflammation regulation and with improvement of overall health - mainly thanks to prevention. nitric oxide is a “signaling molecule” that supports a healthy inflammatory response.
According to current research one of the very well known effects of the Intermittent Vacuum Therapy is that it provokes nerve impulses and shear forces. Shear forces within the entire interstitium are leading to the formation of collateral vessels. The interstitium is a contiguous fluid-filled space existing between a structural barrier, such as a cell membrane or the skin, and internal structures, such as organs, including muscles and the circulatory system. The organism’s ability to produce nitric oxide is very important for various categories of our well being - including but not limited to:
1. Within the cardiovascular system nitric oxide opens blood vessels, promotes blood cell health, heart strength, and nutrient exchange. One of Nitric Oxide's most important qualities is the ability to dilate the blood vessels, thus maintaining healthy circulation and heart health. A session in the REJUVENATOR PLATINUM ***** EXTERNAL HEART is just like an exercise for heart health.
2. Nitric oxide release is great for maintaining lung health and providing metabolism support.
3. Nitric oxide release also helps with cell proliferation. It reduces cell death and helps with the formation of new blood vessels.
4. Within the peripheral nervous system the release of nitric oxide promotes the body’s natural rest state.
5. Within the central nervous system the release of nitric oxide assists with pain management and blood pressure regulation.
6. Within the gastrointestinal tract nitric oxide release helps to enhance metabolism and absorb nutrients. Nitric Oxide supports motility and microcirculation, promoting blood flow and nutrient delivery throughout the body.
7. For improved male and female sexual health and performance nitric oxide release has shown to maintain healthy blood flow, which is essential for proper sexual libido, performance, and satisfaction.
CEO Thomas Orths reckons that even more people will switch to a more proactive preventive approach for achieving excellence in health and well being.
Originally known for the WellCeleration process in various dimensions, with the REJUVENATOR PLATINUM ***** EXTERNAL HEART Wellcelerators LLC has now added prevention as a new benefit to its arsenal of value propositions. Prevention is a preset program in this vacuum therapy machine. With the wide range of benefits the company’s aim is to serve its health conscious customers even better.
As the exclusive international distributor of the REJUVENATOR PLATINUM ***** EXTERNAL HEART Wellcelerators LLC accepts direct-to-consumer sales and provides distribution channels for retailers.
