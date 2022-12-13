The Quantum Insider's Market Intelligence Platform Offers New Insights Into the Rapidly Growing Quantum Tech Industry

The Quantum Insider’s new graph explorer functionality showing a preview of the networks around quantum computing company IQM.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Quantum Insider (TQI) is pleased to announce the launch of significant new features on its market intelligence platform, offering unparalleled insights and analysis for investors, quantum stakeholders and other market professionals.

Launched in 2020 and now serving over 30 clients through its subscription market intelligence offering, the business offers the broadest and deepest data available on the quantum technology market. The latest platform updates include a unique graph explorer tool which allows users to understand the complex networks and relationships in the rapidly changing quantum technology ecosystem.

"We have invested heavily in building a fundamentally differentiated offering that uses the latest data science and visualization approaches to understand important issues such as technology networks and supply chains," said Alex Challans, CEO of The Quantum Insider. "This latest release supports our continued mission to provide our users with the most insightful and accurate market intelligence available."

The graph explorer tool allows subscription customers to start with any entity, region or technology in TQI’s proprietary quantum dataset and understand its partners, investors, core technology, university relationships, consortia membership and more. Tools such as these are now being relied on by leading consulting firms and national governments through to startups and investors.

About The Quantum Insider

The Quantum Insider is the leading provider of media and market intelligence on the quantum technology industry. It helps clients across the world understand and thrive in complex, fast-growing markets. Founded in 2019 the business is venture-backed and has a team of 20+ people internationally.