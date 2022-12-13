Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,678 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 320,375 in the last 365 days.

Zoonotic diseases and foodborne outbreaks on the rise, but still below pre-pandemic levels

In 2021 there was an overall increase in reported cases of zoonotic diseases and foodborne outbreaks compared to the previous year, but levels are still well below those of the pre-pandemic years, reveals the latest annual EU One Health zoonosis report released by EFSA and ECDC.

The general drop compared to pre-pandemic years in reported cases and outbreaks is probably linked to COVID-19 control measures, which were still in place in 2021. Among the few exceptions are the number of cases for yersiniosis and those of foodborne listeriosis outbreaks, which exceeded pre-pandemic levels.

Most foodborne outbreaks (773) were caused by Salmonella, which accounted for 19.3% of the total. Foodborne outbreaks differ from overall reported disease cases in that they are events in which at least two people contract the same illness from the same contaminated food. The most common sources of salmonellosis outbreaks were eggs, egg products, and “mixed foods”, which are meals composed of various ingredients.

The number of outbreaks caused by Listeria monocytogenes (23) was the highest ever reported. This might be linked to the increased use of whole genome sequencing techniques, which allow scientists to better detect and define outbreaks.

The report also covers overall reported zoonotic disease cases, which are not necessarily linked to outbreaks. Campylobacteriosis remains the most frequently reported zoonosis, with the number of reported cases increasing to 127,840 compared to 120,946 in 2020. Meat from chicken and turkeys was the most common source. Salmonellosis was the second most reported zoonotic disease, affecting 60,050 people compared to 52,702 in 2020. The next commonly reported diseases were yersiniosis (6,789 cases), infections caused by Shigatoxin-producing E. coli (6,084 cases), and listeriosis (2,183 cases).

The report also includes data on Mycobacterium bovis/caprae,Brucella, Trichinella, Echinococcus, Toxoplasma gondii, rabies, Q fever, West Nile virus infections and tularaemia.

EFSA is also publishing several interactive communication tools:

Listen to EFSA’s latest podcast episode “Unwelcome gifts: food poisoning unwrapped” about foodborne diseases and good practices to follow at home.

You just read:

Zoonotic diseases and foodborne outbreaks on the rise, but still below pre-pandemic levels

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.