Global Water Testing and Analysis Market Is Likely To Grow At A CAGR Value Of Around 5.9% By 2028
The global Water Testing and Analysis market size was worth around USD 4,281.97 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 6,039.76 billion by 2028
Global Water Testing And Analysis Market Size By Type , By Product Type , By Application, By Geographic Scope And Forecast”SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Water Testing and Analysis market was worth around USD 4,281.97 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 6,039.76 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.9 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the water testing and analysis market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the water testing and analysis market.
Water Testing and Analysis have become crucial aspects of all industries and economies as they endure the quality of water to determine its best use and also help in reducing waste and release of harmful and toxic elements into water bodies.
Water Testing and Analysis have now become an integral part of multiple industries as governments impose strict mandates to ensure the quality of water being used and disposed of in multiple industries. The rising use of water in multiple industries such as pharmaceutical and chemical industries will also propel the water testing and analysis market growth.
The rising population across the world will also increase the demand for potable water and subsequently also increase the wastewater proportions this needs to be effectively managed which is possible by the deployment of water testing and analysis systems and this factor is also expected to boost water testing and analysis market potential over the forecast period.
Moreover, the environmental and human health hazards associated with the use of contaminated water will also boost the adoption of water testing and analysis services and solutions to ensure good water quality. However, the high costs of water testing and analysis equipment are expected to restrain water testing and analysis market potential through 2028.
The pandemic of 2020 restricted water testing and analysis market growth to a substantial extent and this led to a major downfall in the water testing and analysis market growth trend. Restrictions across the world resulted in a drop in sales of water testing and analysis equipment and shuttering of multiple industries also had a hindering effect on the global water testing and analysis market potential.
The water testing and analysis market is expected to make a steady comeback over the post-pandemic era and is projected to see good growth through 2028. Industrial activity will be back to normal and hence will propel the growth of the water testing and analysis market in this sector over the forecast period.
Global Water Testing And Analysis Market Definition
Water testing is a method of determining the quality of water. Water quality must be examined on a regular basis to evaluate its health. Water Testing And Analysis are used to determine qualities such as turbidity, dissolved gas concentration, radioactivity, and water conductivity. Many industries and activities rely on water purity, including agriculture, fisheries, electronics, food, pharmaceutical aquaculture, and forestry. Physiochemical and bacteriological testing are two separate types of water tests. Physiochemical tests are performed using a variety of procedures, including titration, spectrophotometric techniques, and so on.
Water testing is utilized in a number of industries, including mining, refineries, semiconductors, metals, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and many others. Because water is so important in the pharmaceutical sector, it must be free of any impurities. . Water testing is important in the electronics industry since ultrapure water is required for manufacturing and cleaning. Salinity testing is used in the electronics sector to test the water. It helps to determine the quantity of salt in the water, which aids in the generation of power.
The global Water Testing and Analysis market is segregated based on product, product type, application, and region. Based on product type, the global market is distinguished into H meter, Dissolved Oxygen Meter, Turbidity Meter, TOC Analyzer, and others. The pH meter segment held a dominant stance and is projected to maintain it over the forecast period as well. This segment is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of around 6% over the forecast period. This equipment is crucial to water testing systems as it enables to test for acidity or alkalinity which is important for many applications
The Water Testing and Analysis market in North America currently accounts for a major market share and will follow this trend through 2028. Rapid technology adoption to boost water quality in multiple applications and increasing focus on water technology are expected to be the major trends in this region through the forecast period. The presence of key pharmaceutical, semiconductor, and food & beverage manufacturers in this region will also boost water testing and analysis market potential in the long run. The United States and Canada are the most significant markets in this region and will see high growth through 2028 for the water testing and analysis market growth.
Key players functioning in the global Water Testing and Analysis market include Abb Ltd. General Electric Company, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Tintometer Gmbh, Agilent Technologies Inc., Danaher Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Horiba, Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Shimadzu Corporation
Recent developments:
In 2021, Neogen Corporation a leading name in food safety announced the launch of Early Warning Covid-19 Testing for wastewater which will help in identifying outbreaks from sludge water and wastewater facilities.
Global Water Testing and Analysis market is segmented as follows:
By Product
TOC Analyzer
PH Meter
Dissolved Oxygen Meter
Conductivity Sensor
Turbidity Meter
Others (conductivity meters, colorimeters, spectrophotometers, refractometers, ion analyzers, temperature sensors, and radioactivity analyzers)
By Product Type
Portable
Handheld
Benchtop
Others (continuous, in-line, and multi-functional meters)
By Application
Laboratory
Industrial
Environmental
Government
Others (agricultural, household and general applications)
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
