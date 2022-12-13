Middle East and Africa Foundry Chemicals Market is expected to reach USD 241.77 million by 2028|Size and Latest Analysis
A foundry is defined as an industry that produces metal castings from metals, foundry chemicals are the chemical components that mediate this transition processPUNE, MAHARASHTA, INDIA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
The foundry chemicals market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 3.4% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 241.77 million by 2028. The increasing demand for metal casting in the automotive market is acting as a driver for the foundry chemicals market in the forecast period.
A foundry is defined as an industry that produces metal castings from metals, foundry chemicals are the chemical components that mediate this transition process. The metals and alloys utilized in foundry are classified into two segments namely ferrous or non-ferrous depending whether they have the presence of iron in them or not. These metals and alloys are melted into a liquid form with the help of foundry equipment that operates at extremely high temperature.
Besides, the world class Middle East and Africa Foundry Chemicals business report has been framed with the meticulous efforts of innovative, enthusiastic, knowledgeable and experienced team of analysts, researchers, industry experts, and forecasters.
Competitive Landscape and Foundry Chemicals Market Share Analysis
The foundry chemicals market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, Middle East and Africa presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, brand analysis, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to Middle East and Africa foundry chemicals market.
The major players covered in the Middle East and Africa foundry chemicals market report are Vesuvius, ASK Chemicals (a subsidiary of Ashland), Imerys, Saint-Gobain Performance Ceramics & Refractories (PCR) (a division of Saint-Gobain), Compax Industrial Systems Pvt. Ltd, Hüttenes-Albertus, CERAFLUX INDIA PVT.LTD., Forace Polymers (P) Ltd., Scottish Chemical, DuPont among other domestic players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analyses for each competitor separately.
The growing demand for metal casting in the manufacturing of heavy machinery is boosting the foundry chemicals market growth. Corrodibility of ferrous metals under environmental conditions is hampering the demand for the foundry chemicals market. Increasing demand for steel in the market is acting as an opportunity for the foundry chemicals market. The stringent environmental regulation regarding chemicals released from foundries is acting as a challenge for hampering the demand of the foundry chemicals market.
This foundry chemicals market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the foundry chemicals market scenario contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.
Foundry Chemicals Market Scope and Market Size
The foundry chemicals market is segmented into eight notable segments which are based on the type, product type, foundry type, foundry tool type, foundry process type, foundry system type, distribution channel and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
On the basis of type, the foundry chemicals market is segmented into benzene, formaldehyde, naphthalene, phenol, xylene and others. In 2021, benzene segment is dominating in the foundry chemicals market because benzene based foundry chemicals are widely used in various types of applications.
On the basis of product type, the foundry chemicals market is segmented into binders, additive agents, coatings, fluxes and others. In 2021, binders segment is dominating in the foundry chemicals market because binders based foundry chemicals are providing huge amount of core strength due to which it is highly demanded among the end users which helps to boost its demand in the forecast year.
On the basis of foundry type, the foundry chemicals market is segmented into ferrous and non-ferrous. In 2021, ferrous segment is dominating in the foundry chemicals market because foundry chemicals are widely used in ferrous metal castings due to its high property which helps to boost its demand in the forecast year.
On the basis of foundry tool type, the foundry chemicals market is segmented into showel, trowels, lifter, hand riddle, vent wire, rammers, swab, sprue pins and cutters and others. In 2021, showel segment is dominating in the foundry chemicals market because showel based foundry tool type consists of a square metal pan fitted with a wooden handle due to which it is highly used in wide applications which helps to boost its demand in the forecast year.
On the basis of foundry process type, the foundry chemicals market is segmented into thermal galvanization and electro less nickel plating. In 2021, thermal galvanization segment is dominating in the foundry chemicals market because thermal galvanization is the appropriate process type in foundry chemicals due to which it is highly adopted among the end users which helps to boost its demand in the forecast year.
On the basis of foundry system type, the foundry chemicals market is segmented into sand cast systems and chemically bonded sand cast systems. In 2021, chemically bonded sand cast systems segment is dominating in the foundry chemicals market because chemically bonded sand cast systems are mold / core strength based foundry system type, also it is re-used based on bonded sand which helps to boost its demand in the forecast year.
On the basis of application, the foundry chemicals market is segmented into cast iron, steel, aluminium and others. In 2021, cast iron segment is dominating in the foundry chemicals market because foundry chemicals are widely used in cast iron applications due to its high property which helps to boost its demand in the forecast year.
On the basis of distribution channel, the foundry chemicals market is segmented into e-commerce, specialty stores, B2B/third party distributors and others. In 2021, B2B/third party distributors segment is dominating in the foundry chemicals market because B2B/third party distributors based distribution channel are widely used in order to commercialize of foundry chemicals in the market which helps to boost its demand in the forecast year.
Middle East and Africa Foundry Chemicals Market Country-Level Analysis
Middle East and Africa foundry chemicals market is analysed and market size information is provided by the country, type, product type, foundry type, foundry tool type, foundry process type, foundry system type, distribution channel and application as referenced above.
The countries covered in Middle East and Africa foundry chemicals market report are the South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel and rest of Middle East And Africa.
South Africa is dominating in the Middle East and Africa foundry chemicals market due to the enormous population that creates a large demand for steel in building and automotive industry.
The analysis objectives of the report are:
To know the Middle East and Africa Foundry Chemicals Market size by pinpointing its sub-segments.
To study the important players and analyze their growth plans.
To analyze the amount and value of the Middle East and Africa Foundry ChemicalsMarket, depending on key regions
To analyze the Middle East and Africa Foundry Chemicals Market concerning growth trends, prospects and also their participation in the entire sector.
To examine the Middle East and Africa Foundry Chemicals Market size (volume & value) from the company, essential regions/countries, products, and applications, and background information.
Primary Middle East and Africa Foundry Chemicals Market manufacturing companies, to specify, clarify and analyze the product sales amount, value and market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the future.
To examine competitive progress such as expansions, arrangements, new product launches and acquisitions on the market.
