Hepatitis E Diagnostic Tests Market to Reach $93.5 Million by 2031: Says AMR

Rise in Hepatitis E infection cases and increase in awareness among people about Hepatitis E & its diagnosis drive the growth of the global Hepatitis E diagnostic tests market. Based on end-user, the diagnostic centers segment held the major share in 2021. By region, Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR of 2022 to 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Hepatitis E Diagnostic Tests Market was estimated at $61.7 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $93.5 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $61.7 Million Market Size in 2031 $93.5 Million CAGR 4.2% No. of Pages in Report 171 Segments Covered Test Type, End-user, and Region. Drivers Rise in Hepatitis E infection cases Increase in awareness among people about Hepatitis E and its diagnosis Restraints Complications in handling the kits Limitations in terms of storage Opportunities Surge in R&D activities



Covid-19 scenario-

A survey was carried out by the World Hepatitis Alliance (WHA), a network of more than 300 community-based organizations across hundred countries in March–April, 2020. Keeping in tab with the same, there were interruptions in the services, along with delays in deploying major programs regarding hepatitis diagnosis and management.

However, the market has now got back on track.

The global Hepatitis E diagnostic tests market is analyzed across test type, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By test type, the ELISA HEV IgM Test segment held nearly half of the global Hepatitis E diagnostic tests market share in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 4.9% throughout the forecast period. The other segments assessed through the report include ELISA HEV IgG Test and RT-PCR Test.

Based on end-user, the diagnostic centers segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the global Hepatitis E diagnostic tests market share in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 4.7% throughout the forecast period. The hospitals segment is also analyzed in the study.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific generated nearly two-fifths of the global Hepatitis E diagnostic tests market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The same region would also portray the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global Hepatitis E diagnostic tests market report include Beijing Wantai Biolog Pha Ent Co Ltd., MP Biomedicals LLP, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Altona Diagnostics, PerkinElmer, Inc, Dia.Pro - Diagnostic Bioprobes s.r.l, Primerdesign Ltd, Mikrogen GmbH, Fortress Diagnostics, and ELITechGroup.

These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.



