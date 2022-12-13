Home Healthcare Services Market to Expand at a CAGR of ~9% | ~ USD 635,000 Million, 2033

Home healthcare services market is estimated to garner a significant revenue by the end of ~USD 635,000 million 2033 by growing at a CAGR of ~9%

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, December 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Home Healthcare Services Market Key InsightsDuring the forecast period of 2023-2033, the global home healthcare services market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~USD 635,000 million by 2033, by expanding at a CAGR of ~9%. The market further generated a revenue of ~USD 320,000 million in the year 2022. Major key factors propelling the growth of home healthcare services market worldwide are the growing geriatric population all over the world and the rising cases of cardiovascular diseases.Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4438 Market Definition of Home Healthcare ServicesFor an illness or injury, home health care services refer to a broad range of medical services that can be provided there. Home health care is typically more affordable, practical, and efficient than hospital or skilled nursing facility care.Depending on the circumstances of each patient, home healthcare might range from nursing to specialised medical treatments, such as laboratory workups. The doctor takes decisions on the course of treatment and any home treatments the patient might need. Depending on the patient’s health, the length of home healthcare might range from brief to long. Apart from conventional medical attention, the patient may or may not have a serious illness. Home healthcare services also include personal care and companionship services frequently include non-medical care for seniors, assistive care, and home health aide services.Global Home Healthcare Services Market: Growth DriversThe growth of the global home healthcare services market can majorly be attributed to the growing strategic partnerships and acquisition among the key players operating in the market. For instance, with Sienna-Sabra LP, Extendicare, Inc. announced that it has reached a deal to sell its 1,048 senior home apartments in Ontario and Saskatchewan for USD 307.2 million. Moreover, Amedisys Inc. announced the strategic purchase of Contessa Health to expand its home-based hospital services to include tech-enabled, higher-acuity home hospitals with skilled nursing facilities. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population significantly contributes to the market growth. According to the World Health Organization, one in six individuals on the planet is likely to be 60 or older by 2030. By this point, the count totaled to 1.4 billion people over the age of 60, up from 1 billion in 2020. The number of persons in the globe who are 60 years or older will double by 2050. (2.1 billion).The global home healthcare services market is also estimated to grow majorly on account of the following:Increasing geriatric populationRising prevalence of lifestyle disorderBetter public health insurance by governmentHigher cases of dementia and AlzheimerExorbitant prices of hospital beds and stayGlobal Home Healthcare Services Market: Restraining FactorImproper health insurance in under developed countries, the chances of fraud with the people opting for healthcare services, and many people are unaware about the home healthcare services. Hence this factor is expected to be the major hindrance for the growth of the global home healthcare services market during the forecast period.For more information about this report visit:@ https://www.researchnester.com/reports/home-healthcare-services-market/4438 Global Home Healthcare Services Market SegmentationBy Product (Peak Flow Meters, IV Equipment, Coagulation Monitors, Dialysis Equipment)Out of all, the dialysis equipment segment is garner highest market size by the end of 2033. The segment is expected on the account of higher number of people suffering from kidney malfunctioning. In the United States in 2018, there were close to 37 million residents, 1 in 7 of whom had renal disease, and 1 in 3 of all individuals were at high risk. An estimated 2 million people worldwide suffer from kidney disorders.By Type (Physician Care, Nursing Care, Occupational & Speech Therapy, Physical, Medical Social Services, and Others)By Payer (Private Health Insurance, Public Health Insurance, and Personal Savings)By RegionThe North America home healthcare services market is anticipated to hold the largest market share by the end of 2033 among the market in all the other regions. The market growth in the North America is attributed to growing geriatric population and higher share of people suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. As of July 2019, there were 54.1 million residents 65 and older, according to the United States Census Bureau. Moreover, Alzheimer’s affects more than 6 million Americans of all ages. In 2022, there were around 6 million Americans 65 and older who have Alzheimer’s. Nearly 73% of people are 75 years of age or older. The market research report on global home healthcare services also includes the market size, market revenue, Y-o-Y growth, and key player analysis applicable for the market in North America (U.S., and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), and Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).For more insights on the market share of various regions: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4438 Key Market Players Featured in the Global Home Healthcare Services MarketSome of the key players of the global home healthcare services market are Amedisys, Inc., LHC Group Inc., Brookdale Senior Living Inc., Trinity Health, AccentCare, Inc., BAYADA Home Health Care, Kindred at Home, Home Instead, Inc., Sompo Care Inc., Extendicare, Inc., and others. About Research NesterResearch Nester, which is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting services, aims to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis.

