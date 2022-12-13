Bodega Life

KRABI, THAILAND, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bodega Hostel is excited to announce its new property opening in Ao Nang Krabi, Thailand. We’re located just a short walk to the beach and not too far from the infamous Krabi nightlife scene! We have a variety of poolside dorms and private rooms for the ultimate backpacking luxury. Adventure by day and join us for some good old fashioned drinking games by night. We got all the classic drinking games, along with a different party event every night of the week!

Bodega Party Ao Nang Krabi has 64 beds in 8 shared rooms, barception party area, the Munchies Café, and a very cool co-working chill area. So for those looking for like-minded people, good vibes, a great social experience, and a super fun time, should definitely come to Bodega Party Ao Nang Krabi ….Join the Family.

Bodega Hostels offer guests a cool fun vibe, great local experiences and adventures, and a great co-working environment. Appealing to 18-35 year old travellers, Bodega Hostels is filled with adventure, opportunities to meet other young people, and fun adventures. When you stay at a Bodega Hostel, you become part of the family. Bodega Hostels are part of the Collective Hospitality portfolio, a tourism and leisure company focusing on the lifestyle of shared accommodation for young people, creating epic experiences in Instagrammable locations.

Collective Hospitality is one of the fastest-growing lifestyle brands with multiple shared accommodation properties across Asia with plans to move into Europe and the America from 2023 onwards. Collective has more than 45 resorts and urban properties in its portfolio located across Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Vietnam, Philippines, and India.

Bodega Hostels – Be Part of the Family

Collective Hospitality

38 Chavanich Building 2nd Floor

Soi Sukhumvit 69 Phra Kanong-Nuea,

Wattana, Bangkok 10110 Thailand

Tel: +66 (0) 2 010 0310

Email: info@collectivehospitality.com

Website: collectivehospitality.com