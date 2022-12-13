Submit Release
TGS Financial Calendar

OSLO, Norway (13 December 2022) – Financial Calendar for TGS ASA:

FINANCIAL YEAR 2022:

  • 13 Apr 2023 – Annual report
  • 9 Feb 2023 – Quarterly report Q4

FINANCIAL YEAR 2023:

  • 20 Jul 2023 – Half-yearly report
  • 10 May 2023 – Annual General Meeting
  • 11 May 2023 – Quarterly report Q1
  • 26 Oct 2023 – Quarterly report Q3

OTHER EVENTS

  • 7 Mar 2023 – Capital Markets Day

This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in the Continuing obligations.


