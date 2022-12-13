TGS Financial Calendar
OSLO, Norway (13 December 2022) – Financial Calendar for TGS ASA:
FINANCIAL YEAR 2022:
- 13 Apr 2023 – Annual report
- 9 Feb 2023 – Quarterly report Q4
FINANCIAL YEAR 2023:
- 20 Jul 2023 – Half-yearly report
- 10 May 2023 – Annual General Meeting
- 11 May 2023 – Quarterly report Q1
- 26 Oct 2023 – Quarterly report Q3
OTHER EVENTS
- 7 Mar 2023 – Capital Markets Day
