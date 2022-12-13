Submit Release
Corbion appoints Jennifer Lindsey as Chief Marketing and Digital Officer

Corbion announces the appointment of Jennifer Lindsey as Chief Marketing and Digital Officer and member of the Executive Committee.

With the creation of this new Executive Committee role, Corbion will focus on enhancing its brand relevance and accelerating its digital transformation. The role will partner with the three business units, connecting the market to the end customer using market research and insights, digital experience, innovation partnership and communications.  

CEO Olivier Rigaud commented: "I am very pleased to welcome Jennifer to the Executive Committee team, as a true change agent and seasoned Marketing professional with both scientific and commercial experience and a passion for connecting the two. Her appointment will contribute to further enhancing the diversity of our ExCo."

Mrs. Lindsey (US national) joined Corbion in 2016 and previously held the role of VP Global Marketing for Corbion's Sustainable Food Solutions unit, based in Lenexa, Kansas. Prior to that she held roles of increasing scope and responsibility in Product Development & Innovation, Product Management, Regional and Global Marketing, Strategy and Product Marketing, working for Danisco, DuPont Nutrition & Health and more recently Parnell Living Science. Mrs. Lindsey holds a Bachelor of Science in Food Science and Human Nutrition from University of Missouri-Columbia. She is married and has three children.

With this appointment, the Executive Committee will consist of: Olivier Rigaud (CEO), Eddy van Rhede van der Kloot (CFO), Marco Bootz (President Lactic Acid & Specialties), Aurélie Dalbiez (Chief Human Resources Officer), Jennifer Lindsey (Chief Marketing and Digital Officer), Jacqueline van Lemmen (Chief Operations Officer), Andy Muller (President Sustainable Food Solutions), Ruud Peerbooms (President Algae Ingredients) and Marcel Wubbolts (Chief Science & Sustainability Officer).

