Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI #4 - Criminal Refusal & Criminal DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

VSP NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B3004548

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss

STATION: VSP Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421 Ext. 8

DATE/TIME: 12/12/2022 at approximately 2134 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Church Street – Pownal, Vermont

VIOLATIONS:

Driving Under The Influence #4 – Criminal Refusal Driving with a Criminally Suspended License

ACCUSED: Louin Norton

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police assigned to the Shaftsbury Barracks were in the Town of Pownal when they observed a motor vehicle violation on Church Street. Troopers made contact with the operator and observed several indicators of alcohol impairment. The defendant, Louin Norton (52) from Pownal, Vermont, also had a criminally suspended driver’s license. Subsequently, Norton was taken into custody for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence of alcohol and was transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. At the end of the processing, Norton was released with a citation to a sober party to answer the charges of Driving Under the Influence #4 – Criminal Refusal and Criminal Driving License Suspended at a later date and time.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/19/2022 at 8:15 A.M.

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the court’s discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.