AirBox Technologies & ACT Antigua Partner in Antigua & Barbuda for Secure Package Deliveries

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AirBox Technologies, ACT Antigua and AllMart Marketplace teamed up in Antigua & Barbuda to implement secure, smart-mailbox on-demand food and grocery delivery to AirBox Deep Solar. The AirBox Deep Solar IOT smart-box is controlled by smartphone app AirBox Home which is a free download in the Google Play & Apple Store. AirBox Technologies provide secure delivery of food, groceries and retail products to customers. AllMart has been providing delivery service on the island since May 2020 and saw the need for a secure delivery endpoint ensuring contactless delivery and eliminating risk of theft.

AllMart has seen tremendous growth in the delivery market with significant consumer demand for the convenience of rapid delivery of products to people where they are. “AllMart is growing in popularity at an exponential rate in Antigua. We are seeing exciting growth in delivery volume month over month,” says Andrew Doumith – Operations Manager at AllMart.

AirBox Technologies is the world’s first smart delivery mailbox ecosystem with capability of both ground and drone delivery. In fact, the first drone delivery testing into the AirBox was conducted in Antigua in 2019 with great success.

The current plan is for ground based delivery, by the AllMart Marketplace app on-demand food delivery to AirBox Deep. This partnership will enable safe, secure, rapid and convenient deliveries to American University students, private resorts, condos, business parks & Convenience Store locations in Antigua with eventual plans for drone delivery in the future.

“We have seen significant interest for a smart home “private” and “public” secure package delivery box option globally. We are fielding requests from other islands in Caribbean as well as residential households across America for AirBox Deep. The smart mailbox complements smart video doorbell security camera users to provide secure delivery and prevent thefts,” says Brandon Pargoe, CEO of AirBox.

With One Time Password technology, we have developed a “public shared” option for AirBox Deep which allows multiple customers to use the smart mailbox when needed for their delivery, with the box becoming available and ready for the next delivery once the package has been retrieved. With solar technology, this is an energy efficient and versatile mailbox that can be installed virtually anywhere there is sunlight.

With real time notifications, you will know where your package is and when it has arrived, removing any guesswork or missed deliveries. With multiple boxes available for use around Antigua, customers can receive their packages wherever they may be—work, home, school or even a local resort!

About AirBox Technologies

AirBox Technologies, located in Richmond, VA USA creates innovative solutions for the future of autonomous secure package delivery to an end-point address using AirBox Technology.

About ACT

ACT is a leading IT service provider for businesses and end consumers in Antigua, Barbuda and other Caribbean Islands for 30+ years.

About AllMart

AllMart delivers your favorite restaurants, groceries and retail items to your doorstep in as little as three hours.

