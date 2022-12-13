Dashon Goldson, Reggie Bush, Mayor Wes Speake and more celebrate the Grand Opening of Little Havana Cigar Lounge
CORONA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dashon Goldson, Reggie Bush, Mayor Wes Speake and many more celebrate the Grand Opening of Little Havana Cigar Lounge.
Dashon Goldson, Reggie Bush, Mayor of Corona Wes Speake, Brandon Manumaleuna, Todd Gurley, Jeron Johnson and many more gathered this past Saturday in support of the Grand Opening and ribbon cutting of Little Havana Cigar Lounge.
The first lounge of its kind in the city of Corona had a private event honoring the opening with City of Corona Mayor Wes Speake and Assistant Mayor Tony Daddario thanking Goldson and partners for opening such an establishment in the city. “Big thank you to you and your partners for investing in Corona,” say Mayor Speake. “I’m so happy to welcome a new business to the city of Corona, Dos Lagos shopping center.” added Asst Mayor Daddario.
Retired NFL pro’s Reggie Bush, Jeron Johnson, Brandon Manumaleuna, and Todd Gurley all gathered in support of longtime friend Goldson. “Feels awesome to see this lounge open and I’m very proud of him.” Say Bush. The beautifully designed space offers an ultra-luxury environment with plush furniture and amenities, built with state-of-the-art air purification and humidification systems, while offering 7 curated lounge rooms: The 19th Century Lounge, Black Lounge, Havana Lounge, Game Lounge, with an Entertainment room, conference room and top of line retail floor. With two state of the art glass, walk-in humidors that can hold up to 1,000 cigars.
“We appreciate everyone being here and sharing this moment with us, it’s taken a lot of hard work and we are proud to be here.” Says Goldson. This ultra-luxury, never seen before members only lounge, was personally designed by Little Havana’s Co-CEO AT Tall. The 6,000 square foot luxury cigar lounge will offer premium brands showcasing the world’s largest portfolio of cigar accessories while including some of the most limited and exclusive products.
Little Havana has opened its waitlist for annual membership applications. Applications will be reviewed and accepted upon a maximum membership capacity. The lounge holds a capacity of 350 members. Little Havana offers three membership tiers: Gold, Platinum and Corporate. Both Goldson and Co-Ceo AT Tall have over 15 years’ experience in cigar lounge management. Little Havana will mark the NFL Pro’s second lounge and showcase expertise in Dominican, Nicaraguan, Honduran, Costa Rican and Cuban Cigars.
Operating Hours:
Sunday-Thursday 12pm-9pm | Friday -Saturday 12pm-Midnight
Little Havana Membership Management Contact:
Ashley Bradley | ashleybradley514@gmail.com
2790 Cabot Dr.
Suite 101
Corona CA 92883
Emily Cohen
Little Havana Cigar Lounge
