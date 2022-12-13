Retail Clinics Market to Expand at a CAGR of ~14% | ~ USD 8 Billion- 2033

Retail clinics market is estimated to garner a revenue of ~ USD 8 Billion by the end of 2033 by growing at a CAGR of ~14%

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, December 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Retail Clinics Market Key InsightsDuring the forecast period of 2023-2033, the global retail clinics market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~USD 8 billion by 2033, by expanding at a CAGR of ~14%. The market further generated a revenue of ~USD 4 billion in the year 2022. Major key factors propelling the growth of retail clinics market worldwide areincreasing role of retail clinics by providing convenience in treating minor illnesses. Further, they also provide a good alternative for expensive emergency care for minor health conditions, which is also expected to boost the market growth.Market Definition of Retail ClinicsA retail clinic is a walk-in clinic that is situated in retail establishments such as supermarkets, department stores, malls, and grocery stores. These clinics are open to the public without an appointment. As a result, they are appropriate for patients who require immediate care or don’t want to deal with the trouble of scheduling an appointment with their primary care physician. Retail clinics provide pre-diagnostic services like blood sample collection, health screenings, physical exams, vaccines, and other preventative care measures in addition to treating wounds and illnesses like sore throat, allergies, fever, cough, cold, flu, and infections. In the current healthcare environment, retail clinics, also known as convenient care clinics, have proven to be a crucial instrument in giving significant relief to overcrowded hospitals and emergency centres.Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4411 The growth of the global retail clinics market can majorly be attributed to retail clinics’ expanding role in offering convenient minor illness treatment, preventive health screenings, and a good alternative to pricey emergency care for minor health concerns. For instance, up to 21% of non-emergency trips to emergency rooms are thought to be avoidable if they were made at retail clinics or urgent care facilities, which may save up to USD 4 billion annually in costs. Additionally, the strain on other traditional healthcare facilities has significantly grown from the beginning of the pandemic to the post-pandemic period. In such a situation, the function of retail clinics has emerged as a blessing and more advantageous to handle those medical conditions that are simple to identify and treat. There are only approximately two doctors per 10,000 people in Africa, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), and only ten nurses and midwives per 10,000 people. Furthermore, low- and lower-middle-income countries need about 18 million extra healthcare professionals.The global retail clinics market is also estimated to grow majorly on account of the following:Increase in strep throat casesGrowing urinary tract infectionGrowth in COVID-19 detection testsGrowing urbanizationKnow More About the Complete Study @ https://www.researchnester.com/reports/retail-clinics-market/4411 Global Retail Clinics Market SegmentationBy Location (Malls, Retail Stores, and Others)By Ownership (Hospitals, Retail, and Others)By Application (Clinical Chemistry & Immunoassay, Point-of-Care Diagnostics, Vaccinations, and Others)In light of the increasing prevalence of various lifestyle conditions including obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and other disorders around the world, the point-of-care diagnostics segment is anticipated to have the greatest market size over the forecast period. For instance, research estimates that there will be 641 million diabetes sufferers worldwide by 2030 and 786 million by 2045.By RegionThe North America retail clinics market is anticipated to hold the largest market share by the end of 2033 among the market in all the other regions. Key retail clinic providers, a growing elderly population, an increase in sinusitis infections, and adequate insurance coverage offered by these clinics in the area are all factors that have contributed to the market expansion in this area. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that by 2022, 28.9 million adult Americans will have received a sinusitis diagnosis.The market research report on global retail clinics market also includes the market size, market revenue, Y-o-Y growth, and key player analysis applicable for the market in North America (U.S., and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), and Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).For more insights on the market share of various regions: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4411 Key Market Players Featured in the Global Retail Clinics MarketSome of the key players of the global retail clinics market areThe Kroger Co., CVS Health Corporation, Walmart Inc., Walgreen Co., Bellin Health, Concentra, Inc., MedExpress, Advocate Health Care, Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc., Nextcare Claims Management LLC,About Research NesterResearch Nester, which is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting services, aims to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis. 