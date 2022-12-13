Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market to Expand at a CAGR of ~5% & ~USD 620 Million by 2033

Epilepsy monitoring devices market is estimated to garner a revenue of USD 620 Million by the end of 2033 by growing at a CAGR of ~5% By 2033

NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, December 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market Key InsightsDuring the forecast period of 2023~2033, the epilepsy monitoring devices market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~USD 620 Million by 2033 by expanding at a CAGR of ~5%. The market further generated a revenue of ~USD 489 Million in the year 2022. Major key factors propelling the epilepsy monitoring devices market are the increase in the adoption of advanced treatment procedures and favorable reimbursement policies with an increase in the population.Market Definition of Epilepsy Monitoring DevicesThe central nervous system disorder epilepsy is characterized by aberrant brain activity that can result in seizures or periods of strange behavior, sensations, and loss of awareness. Epilepsy can be brought on by a number of ailments, including convulsions and epileptic seizures, including atonic, myoclonic, and tonic-clonic seizures. When a seizure occurs, an epilepsy monitor can assist in alerting others. Then an alarm is triggered so that assistance can be given. The use of epilepsy monitors, sometimes known as alarms, can be beneficial, particularly for kids who experience epileptic fits at night.

Global Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market: Growth DriversThe growth of the global epilepsy monitoring devices market can majorly be attributed to the increasing investment by key market players in the field of neuroscience, and rising mergers between core key players, supported by various government bodies to improve healthcare across the globe. For instance, a significant magnetoencephalography (MEG) brain imaging contract was obtained by Compumedics Limited in China, facilitating its entry into the Chinese neuroscience sector. On the other hand, the market growth can also be attributed to several technological advancements occurring in the field of medical devices is also projected to drive the market growth. It was noticed that ‘Embrace2’ was created by Empatica Inc. and has been approved as a medical device by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration). It is a wearable device that can identify potential tonic-clonic seizures and alert the associated mobile device by pressing the “Alert” button. Both adults and children over the age of six can wear it.The global epilepsy monitoring devices market is also estimated to grow majorly on account of the following:Surge in the geriatric populationIncrease in research and development activitiesRising prevalence of epilepsyGrowing cases of brain injuriesIncrease in genetic brain malformationGlobal Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market: Restraining FactorIt was observed during research that in developing and low-middle income countries the device is yet not so common among the people owing to a lack of awareness among the people regarding the device and its usage. Hence this factor is expected to be the major hindrance for the growth of the global epilepsy monitoring devices market during the forecast period.

Global Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market SegmentationBy End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, and Home Care Settings)The hospitals & clinics segment, amongst all the other segments, is anticipated to hold the largest market size by the end of 2033 owing to an increase in government investment in healthcare infrastructure to develop the hospitals and clinics segment, backed by the increasing spending in the healthcare sector. As per the World Health Organization, global health spending has increased overall during the previous 20 years, doubling in real terms, reaching USD 8.5 trillion in 2019 and 9.8% of GDP (up from 8.5% in 2000). As per the World Health Organization, global health spending has increased overall during the previous 20 years, doubling in real terms, reaching USD 8.5 trillion in 2019 and 9.8% of GDP (up from 8.5% in 2000).By Product (Conventional, Wearable, and Implantable Devices);By Technology (Vagus Nerve, Responsive Neuro, Deep Brain Stimulations, and Accelerometry)By Epilepsy Detection & Prediction Devices (Electroencephalogram (EEG), Intracranial EEG, Surface Electromyography, Electrodermal Activity, Electrocardiography)By RegionThe Europe epilepsy monitoring devices market is anticipated to hold the largest market share by the end of 2033 among the market in all the other regions share owing to the growing senior population and rising healthcare costs. Additionally, the surge in sports and auto accidents are also predicted to promote market expansion. For instance, there were nearly 19,000 traffic fatalities in the region in 2021, according to estimates. Moreover, the rising investment in research and development and the prominent presence of key market players in the region is predicted to boost the market growth during the forecast period.The market research report on global epilepsy monitoring devices also includes the market size, market revenue, Y-o-Y growth, and key player analysis applicable for the market in North America (U.S., and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), and Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).Key Market Players Featured in the Global Epilepsy Monitoring Devices MarketSome of the key players of the global epilepsy monitoring devices market are Natus Medical Incorporated, Compumedics Limited, Empatica Inc., Magstim, Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Masimo Corporation, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Abbott Laboratories, and others.

About Research NesterResearch Nester, which is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting services, aims to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis. These analyses help conglomerates, executives, and industries to take wise decisions for their businesses as well as for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment among others. We believe that our expertise in the field of market research can help businesses to expand to its new horizon. Our team of research analysts can provide businesses a right guidance at the right time, while our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision in order to avoid future uncertainties.

