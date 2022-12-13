Magnetometer Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Sales Analysis Report 2022, CAGR Status, Revenue, Forecast to 2032

Global Magnetometer Market is estimated to reach USD 6.14 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 6.72%: SPER Market Research

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to SPER Market Research, the need for magnetometers has increased across a variety of end-use industries, including aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare. As a result, it is estimated that the market will grow at a decent rate throughout the forecast period. A magnetometer analyses the magnetic field's strength and direction at a given location.

Magnetometer Market Overview:

Forecast CAGR (2022-2032): 6.72%

Forecast Market Size (2032): 6.14 billion

One of the biggest social and health issues of our time is COVID-19. Every aspect of civilization has undergone a radical upheaval due to the ongoing pandemic. COVID-19 hindered the supply chain for magnetometers. Companies in the global magnetometer market are focusing on high-growth applications such as cameras, camcorders, and MP3 players in order to sustain their business growth after the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak.

SPER Market Research study aims to provide market dynamics, demand, and supply with yearly forecasts for 2032. This report provides data for growth estimates and forecasts for product type segment – By Type (Proton Precession, Optical Pumped Magnetometer, Vector Magnetometer, Fluxgate, Search Coil, Rotating Coil, NV Magnetometer), By Product Type (Single Axis, 3-Axis, 3-dimensional) By Form Factor (Portable, Fixed), By Application (Geophysical Survey, Pipeline Monitoring, Navigation Services), By EndUser (Consumer Electronics, Oil and Gas, Mining, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Healthcare, Industrial, Others).

The Global Magnetometer Market study provides market data by the competitive landscape, revenue analysis, market segments, and detailed analysis of key market players such as; Barrington Instruments Ltd, Cryogenic Limited, FOERSTER Holding GmbH, Gem Systems Advanced Magnetometers, Geometrics, Honeywell International Inc, Infineon Technology, Lake Shore Cryotronics, Inc, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Marine Magnetics Corp, NXP Semiconductors N.V, Scintrex Limited, Tristan Technologies, Inc, VectorNav Technologies.

This report also provides data for key regional segments of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

This study also encompasses various market drivers and restraining factors for the forecast period. Various growth opportunities are also discussed in the report.

