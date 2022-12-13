Cheese Market Size Estimated to Reach $157.2 Billion by 2027

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Surging Health Advantages of Blue Cheese are Projected to Drive the Growth of the Cheese Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Cheese Market size is estimated to reach $157.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Cheese is a dairy product generated by an extensive series of flavors, textures and forms by the coagulation of milk protein termed casein. Cheddar cheese is manufactured all over the world. Fresh mozzarella is typically white, however when seasoned it turns to a light yellow relying on the animal's daily intake of food. Certain people view parmesan cheese as a functional food. American cheese is a kind of pasteurized processed cheese. Blue cheese is a semi-soft cheese with a cutting, salted flavor. Cheese prepared from the milk of 100 percent grass-fed animals is the greatest in nutrients and also includes omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin K-2. The surging application of processed cheese including American cheese in regional cuisines and fast food products is set to drive the Cheese Market. The emergence of private labels in developing nations is set to propel the growth of the Cheese Industry during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Cheese Industry Outlook. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, Europe (Cheese market share) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to soaring per capita intake of cheese including Mozzarella cheese in countries like the Czech Republic, Germany and France in the European region.

2. Cheese Market growth is being driven by the emerging leverage of western cuisines involving the application of cheddar cheese. However, the short shelf life of cheese is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Cheese Market.

3. Cheese Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Cheese Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The soaring content of calcium in Cheddar Cheese is further propelling the growth of the Cheddar Cheese segment. Furthermore, the Mozzarella Cheese segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to up surging applications of mozzarella cheese in homemade pizzas and homemade cheese curds together with mozzarella cheese being a source of biotin and niacin.

2. The effortless accessibility of cheese products at the click of a button is further propelling the growth of this segment. Furthermore, the Supermarkets And Hypermarkets segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

3. Europe (Cheese Market) held the largest Cheese market share with 35% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to a surging intake of cheese like cheddar cheese and mozzarella cheese in the European region. The soaring application of Parmesan cheese shredded over pasta dishes is further propelling the growth of the Cheese Industry, thereby contributing to the Cheese Industry Outlook, in the European region.

4. These beneficial fats are omega-3 fatty acids discovered in foods like oily fish. A 2-ounce serving of fontina cheese offers 448mg of omega-3 fatty acids. The soaring significance of Omega-3 Fatty Acids in Cheese is therefore driving the growth of the Cheese Industry, thereby contributing to the Cheese Industry Outlook during the forecast period 2022-2027.

5. Lactose intolerance is a great issue and nearly 65-70% of the global population is lactose intolerant. Cheddar includes a tiny quantity of lactose. Unfortunately, when lactose-intolerant people partake in lactose, they may experience abdominal pain, bloating and diarrhea among others. Cheddar cheese is high in calories. Liquefying 200 grams of cheddar cheese on a steak can contribute to calories fast if performed on a regular basis.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Cheese industry are -

1. The Kraft Heinz Company

2. Almarai

3. Associated Milk Producers Inc.

4. Britannia Industries

5. Arla Foods

