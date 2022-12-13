The Foxworth Theory Features Hit Making Songwriter/Producer, Stanley Brown (Dec. 13th & 15th)
NEW YORK, NY, USA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Apple businesswoman Eugenia Foxworth presents The Foxworth Theory, streamed live Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 pm EDT on the podcast’s own YouTube channel, where she speaks with leaders in fashion, art, culture, entertainment business, and society.
Ms. Foxworth’s guest on Tuesday, December 13th & Thursday, December 15th, at 9 pm ET both nights is hit making songwriter/producer Stanley Brown. A native of Brooklyn, New York, Stanley’s career emerged in the golden era of Hip-Hop as a producer and writer for some of music’s biggest and most influential performers - including Run-D.M.C., LL Cool J, Salt-N-Pepa, Bell Biv DeVoe, Dru Hill, Kelly Price and Keith Sweat among many others. He is also the co-founder of the Grammy Award winning and pioneering gospel act Hezekiah Walker’s Love Fellowship Crusade Choir of which he was also music director, Brown made history for the gospel music genre in signing Pastor and author Bishop T.D. Jakes to his first recording contract and co-producing Karen Clark-Sheard’s (of the legendary Clark Sisters) debut landmark project, “Finally Karen”.
UPCOMING GUESTS
Stanley A. Brown, hit making record producer, Gospel and R&B – 12/13/2022 & 12/15/2022
Milagros Batista, fashion designer (new interview) – 12/20/2022 & 12/22/2022
Robin Williams, Founder of the Urban Dance Academy NYC – 12/27/2022 & 12/29/2022
Penda Howell, Founder/Publisher of NJ Urban News – 1/3/2023 & 1/5/2023
Robin Bell-Stevens, Chairwoman of Jazzmobile NYC – 1/10/2023 & 1/12/2023
Watch the preview of the Foxworth Theory interview with Stanley Brown