Grants support students with school activities from kindergarten through Grade 12

CANADA, December 12 - Students throughout B.C. will benefit from extracurricular events, activities and equipment supported by Community Gaming Grants to more than 1,300 school parent advisory councils (PACs) and district parent advisory councils (DPACs).

“Learning, fun and growth also takes place outside the regular school curriculum, and parent advisory councils are key partners in keeping students and their families engaged and connected to those opportunities for enrichment,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “Community Gaming Grants to PACs and DPACs help fund everything from robotics and photography clubs to playground equipment and chess competitions, strengthening students’ lives and building on their school experience.”

More than $11 million in Community Gaming Grants is helping PACs and DPACs during the 2022-23 school year. Each year, schools in the province receive funding through PACs for extracurricular activities that benefit students’ well-being and through DPACs for activities that foster parental involvement in schools.

“We would like to thank the Province for continuing to recognize and support the important work parents and guardians do for students and school communities,” said Sue Cleall, chair, parent advisory council, École Boundary Elementary. “The Community Gaming Grant is a welcome addition to our fundraising efforts and will go toward providing students with engaging activities and learning opportunities that complement the teaching and learning that takes place in the classroom.”

With assistance from Community Gaming Grants, PACs use funding to support a range of activities, such as field trips in B.C., performances, movie nights, school dances and conferences, as well as buying sports equipment. DPACs can use funding for the cost of informational and promotional materials for parents, meeting room rentals, presenter fees and travel for meetings.

“The importance of direct gaming funding to parent advisory councils and district parent advisory councils is well established,” said Caroline Miller, chair, BC Association for Charitable Gaming. “This reliable source of funding benefits K-12 students across B.C. by enhancing extracurricular opportunities, while at the same time promoting parent and community involvement. We are grateful for the continued support of this critical funding for youth and value the opportunity to present workshops for advisory councils.”

More than $11 million this year for PAC and DPAC grants is part of the $140 million distributed annually to approximately 5,000 not-for-profit organizations that deliver services and make life better for people throughout British Columbia.

Quick Facts:

  • Since 2017, Community Gaming Grants have annually supported programs and capital projects that benefit British Columbians and their communities.
  • In addition to PACs and DPACs in B.C. schools, the grants fund human and social services, public safety, environmental conservation, arts and culture, and sports.
  • Eligible organizations can apply for one of the six sectors of grants, as well as a capital-project grant.

Learn More:

View the full list of PAC and DPAC sector recipients: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/CGG_PAC_DPAC.pdf

For information about Community Gaming Grants, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/sports-culture/gambling-fundraising/gaminggrants/community-gaming-grants

