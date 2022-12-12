More people will train to be professional truck drivers

CANADA, December 12 - As many as 30 eligible participants will receive training to prepare them for jobs as professional truck drivers in the Lower Mainland.

“This training will help people gain the necessary skills and education for employment as truck drivers, which is in high demand,” said Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction. “For newcomers and immigrants, this training is a pathway to rewarding employment and stability for their families.”

Big Rig Driving School is receiving more than $660,000 to prepare participants for employment as professional truck drivers in the Lower Mainland.

The Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction’s Community and Employer Partnerships (CEP) project focuses on providing occupational training and work experience to immigrants.

Participants will receive 10 weeks of employability and essential skills training, including communication and Mandatory Entry-Level Training (MELT), four weeks of on-the-job work experience with local employers, and one week of followup support to assist participants in their job search.

“This program will give the participants a great learning experience with a combination of applied knowledge and on-the-job experience to give them a clear pathway to careers in the truck driving industry,” said Harry Bacchal, president, Big Rig Driving School Ltd.

The first intake of full-time, group-based learning begins Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. The second and third intakes begin March and July 2023, respectively. People interested in finding out more about this or other CEP projects can contact their local WorkBC centre.

This announcement is part of StrongerBC’s Future Ready plan. Future Ready is making education and training more accessible, affordable and relevant to help businesses grow and prepare British Columbians for the jobs of tomorrow.

Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure –

“B.C.’s professional commercial truck operators keep our supply chain moving and are an important part of our economy. This mandatory entry-level training ensures commercial drivers have the skills needed to be safe and responsible as they prepare to join an in-demand profession.”

Andrew Mercier, Minister of State for Workforce Development –

“This training program will give newcomers to the province the opportunity to gain the skills and experience they need to become truck drivers in the region. By increasing training and work experience opportunities, we are making sure people have the skills to secure good-paying jobs.”

Bruce Ralston, MLA for Surrey-Whalley –

“People in the Surrey region want local training that will get them good jobs in high-demand fields, such as professional truck driving. We’re investing in these types of training programs so people can make progress, move ahead and build better lives for their families with solid career options in the transportation sector.”

Funding for this project is provided through the Project-Based Labour Market Training stream of WorkBC’s CEP.

CEP investments are targeted at projects that support an inclusive economic recovery.

CEP projects support B.C. job seekers’ training and work experience and help businesses and communities address labour-market challenges.

Through CEP, the Province invests $15 million annually in communities throughout B.C.

