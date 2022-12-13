Members of Resident Doctors of BC and the Health Employers Association of BC have ratified a new agreement under government’s Shared Recovery Mandate.

Resident Doctors of BC represents more than 1,400 medical graduates who participate in a graduate educational program leading to qualification for independent practise as a family or specialist doctor.

Key priorities of the 2022 mandate include:

protecting the services that people in British Columbia depend on;

improving health care and preparing for future needs and challenges; and

supporting a strong economic recovery that includes everyone in B.C.

Negotiations are focused on providing a fair and reasonable offer to public-sector workers that includes significant inflation protection, while ensuring that government has the resources to continue to invest in building a stronger province for everyone.

The ratified agreement includes:

three-year term – April 1, 2022, until March 31, 2025;

general wage increases: Year 1 – a flat increase of $0.25/hour, which provides a greater percentage increase for lower-paid employees plus 3.24% Year 2 – 5.5% plus a potential cost of living adjustment to a maximum of 6.75% Year 3 – 2% plus a potential cost of living adjustment to a maximum of 3%

a negotiable flexibility allocation for as much as 0.25% in years 1 and 2 to support mutually beneficial outcomes for both parties;

Other achievements in this round of negotiations include the addition of mental-health benefits and other extended health improvements to support resident health and wellness, and a new technology stipend and increased professional expense benefits to support resident training.

Currently, more than 230,000 public-sector employees are covered by tentative or ratified agreements reached under B.C.’s Shared Recovery Mandate.

Learn More:

To learn about public sector bargaining in B.C., visit: www.gov.bc.ca/psecbargaining