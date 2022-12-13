Road Closure - Route 207 (Highgate Road) Swanton VT

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Swanton Police

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Vermont Route 207 – Highgate Road in the Town of Swanton between Bushey Road and Hazard Road will be closed due to a motor vehicle accident. Police, Fire, EMS and the electric company are on scene.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorist should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.

802-868-4100