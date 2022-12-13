Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,745 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 320,098 in the last 365 days.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of TransUnion on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating certain officers and directors of TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) on behalf of long-term stockholders. More information about each potential case can be found at the link provided.

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. TransUnion is the subject of a 2017 consent order issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ("CFPB"). Despite the consent order, the CFPB announced it was filing a lawsuit against TransUnion, related parties, and former executives on April 12, 2022. The CFPB said in a press release, “TransUnion is an out-of-control repeat offender that believes it is above the law. …TransUnion’s leadership is either unwilling or incapable of operating its businesses lawfully.” The Company could also face another investigation of its business practices with consumers.

To learn more about our investigation into TransUnion go to: https://bespc.com/cases/TRU

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Marion Passmore, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of TransUnion on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.