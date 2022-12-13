Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating GrafTech, BRP, Cantaloupe, and EyePoint and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF), BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP), Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLP, OTCMKTS: CTLPP), and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF)

On September 16, 2022, GrafTech announced that operations at its graphite electrode manufacturing facility in Monterey, Mexico, had been suspended after an inspection by the State Attorney’s Office for the Secretary of the Environment for the State of Nuevo Leon. The Company also admitted that the Mexican government had determined that its operating license within the country was no longer in effect, and could not provide an estimate for when the manufacturing plant would return to operation.

On this news, GrafTech’s stock price fell $0.47 per share, or 8.8%, to close at $4.85 per share on September 19, 2022, the next trading day.

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP)

BRP is the subject of a report published by NINGI Research on September 13, 2022. The report alleges that “BRP has doctored its organic growth rate to beat analysts’ estimates,” and “the company misled investors by presenting inorganic revenue as organic revenue through a self-proclaimed separate agreement with an affiliate.” NINGI also alleges that, “in 2020 BRP’s proprietary ‘MGA of the Future’ technology was misappropriated by an employee and handed to a competitor, as alleged by BRP in a lawsuit,” however, “the company allegedly did not notice the misappropriation until May 2021 but did not disclose the intellectual property theft to investors to date, despite arguing in a lawsuit that the theft has and will have severe damage to BRP’s revenue and market share.”

On this news, BRP stock fell $0.42 per share, or 1.35%, to close at $30.77 per share on September 14, 2022.

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLP, OTCMKTS: CTLPP)

On September 28, 2022, the company issued a report stating, "Based on progress made to date in the assessments of the effectiveness of internal controls over financial reporting, the Company currently expects to report three material weaknesses in its internal control framework. This includes the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of information technology general controls in the areas of user access, change management and segregation of duties within various systems that support the Company's accounting and reporting processes, the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of controls over revenue and related accounts, and risk assessment and monitoring activities with respect to identifying and evaluating control deficiencies in a timely manner."

On this news, Cantaloupe stock fell $0.17 per share, or 4.6%, to close at $3.47 per share on September 29, 2022.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT)

On August 30, 2022, after market hours, EyePoint disclosed that it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts. The subpoena demanded documents covering the Company’s sales practices for its postoperative inflammation treatment, DEXYCU.

On this news, EyePoint stock fell $0.21 per share, or 2%, to close at $10.00 per share on August 31, 2022.

