CHALONNE brings a new definition of luxury in Hollywood at Wear the future
Chalonne, the leading maker of luxury and bespoke Apple Watch® bands, has announced its tie-up with Wear the Future showroom based in Los Angeles, Ca.
Our products are driven by our quest for excellence in quality and visionary creative expression.”BEL AIR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CHALONNE, the leading maker of luxury and bespoke Apple Watch® bands, has announced their partnership with Wear the Future. Wear the Future is a showroom based in Los Angeles, California, the first fashion media agency for sustainable fashion. Wear the Future has been a point of reference in sustainable fashion for the past 3 years, holding some of the most relevant designers that implement and innovate in sustainability.
— founder and CEO Carlye Morgan
Founded by Carlye Morgan in 2019, Chalonne was established with the firm belief that consciously sourced fine materials paired with timeless design results in the most sophisticated styles. These gorgeous bands are made to be easily switched, to adorn wrists for formal occasions or to add a touch of luxury to everyday looks.
Chalonne’s mission is to integrate the finest craftsmanship and highest quality materials with visionary design to make the everyday more extraordinary. The inspiration behind each band stems from art historical notions, travels with colorful experiences, and life in Bel Air. Chalonne has partnered with one of Europe’s leading leather goods manufacturers to produce the bands in France. Each band is meticulously crafted to guarantee exceptional quality.
The craftsmen at Jean Rousseau provide Chalonne 65 years of expertise with their artisanal heritage, working with the world’s most prestigious luxury brands. "All of Chalonne’s watch bands are made in Pelousey, a town imbued with a centuries-old history of watchmaking." adds founder and CEO Carlye Morgan. Chalonne is also a 2022 finalist for “The Accessories Council's Design Excellence Awards".
Wear the Future is the World’s first fashion media agency for sustainable designers. Where fashion creators are elevated, bringing them to the NYFW runway and to A-list Hollywood celebrities.
Wear the Future looks for designers with a story, people who have a craft and skill set that can be seen within the fashion they design paired with a conscious impact on the Earth. To that end, Chalonne and Wear the Future make for an excellent partnership.
