Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating PROG, Fox, Instil, and Twist and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRG)

On August 25, 2022, Pennsylvania's Attorney General filed a lawsuit against PROG's Progressive Leasing unit for allegedly violating the Rental Purchase Agreement Act ("RPAA"), a law that requires companies to clearly disclose fees for rent-to-own financing. According to the lawsuit, agents of the Attorney General's Office visited multiple stores across the state that use Progressive Leasing to offer rental-purchase agreement to their customers. "The investigation revealed widespread non-compliance" with the RPAA's disclosure requirements by Progressive Leasing and its merchant partners, the Attorney General's Office said in a statement.

On this news, PROG's stock price fell $2.51 per share, or 12.14%, to close at $18.16 per share on August 26, 2022.

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX, FOXA)

In November and December of 2020, Fox News broadcasted reports stating that the U.S. election was rigged. Fox News specifically called out Smartmatic and Dominion Voting Systems, voting technology and software companies, for their alleged involvement in rigging the election. Both companies have sued Fox for defamation and other claims based on defendants' actions. The judges in both cases have upheld the lawsuits by overruling defendants' motions to dismiss, finding that Smartmatic and Dominion sufficiently pleaded facts to support their claims of defamation.

In ruling in favor of Dominion, Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric M. Davis found Dominion had shown that the Murdochs, Fox's most senior executives, may have been on notice that the conspiracy theory that rigged voting machines tilted the vote was false but let Fox News broadcast it anyway. Dominion cited in its suit a report that Rupert Murdoch spoke with Trump a few days after the election “and informed him that he had lost,” the judge noted.

“These allegations support a reasonable inference that Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch either knew Dominion had not manipulated the election or at least recklessly disregarded the truth when they allegedly caused Fox News to propagate its claims about Dominion,” said Davis.

These lawsuits, which seek billions of dollars, punitive damages and other relief, can deplete Fox's assets, harm Fox's reputation, and prove detrimental to Fox shareholders.

Instil Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIL)

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Instil Bio disclosed on October 31, 2022, that it had informed the FDA that it had voluntarily paused enrollment in a clinical trial due to problems in manufacturing one of its therapies. The manufacturing trouble resulted in an inability to properly dose patients in a clinical trial of ITIL-168 for advanced melanoma.

On this news, shares of Instil Bio fell by more than 33% in intraday trading.

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST)

Before the market opened on November 15, 2022, Scorpion Capital published a negative report on Twist entitled "A Cash-Burning Inferno That Is Not a Going Concern, Operating a Ponzi-Like Scheme That Will End In Bankruptcy. Just Another 'Synthetic Biology' Swindle, This Time With An Absurd 'Silicon DNA Chip' And Financials So Phony It May Be Criminal. Target Price: $0." The report alleges Twist is "A ticking time bomb that we believe is resorting to a Worldcom-esque accounting fraud" and "Multiple competitors internally refer to Twist's price dumping and customer subsidy scheme as a "Ponzi".

In early morning trading on November 15, 2022, Twist's stock price is down $11.42 per share to $26.59, or a drop of 30.0%.

