Pelosi Statement on the Seventh Anniversary of the Paris Climate Agreement

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi released the following statement marking the seventh anniversary of the historic Paris Climate Agreement: “Seven years ago, the global community gathered in Paris, united by a shared commitment to saving our planet. The Paris Climate Agreement charted a roadmap toward unprecedented climate action, setting ambitious targets in our fight against an existential crisis. Last month, I had the privilege of leading a Congressional delegation to COP27 in Egypt, where the United States and our partners proudly reaffirmed our pledge to forge a healthier, safer and more sustainable future. “Under the visionary guidance of President Biden, America is once again leading the world on climate. This year, the President and Congressional Democrats proudly enacted the largest climate investment in history – empowering our nation to slash carbon pollution by 40 percent this decade and setting us on the path to a net-zero, clean energy future. It is with great pride that the Democratic Congress has also taken action to bolster climate resilience with our transformative Infrastructure Law and supercharge technological innovation with our CHIPS and Science Act. Crucially, equity lies at the heart of Democrats’ climate agenda – honoring President Biden’s commitment to delivering 40 percent of America’s climate investments to communities that have been underserved by our institutions and overburdened by pollution. “As I told our allies at COP27, each of us has a moral responsibility to our children – to ensure they have clean air to breathe, clean water to drink and a healthy planet to call home. Today, and every day, let us renew our resolve to honor that sacred obligation.” # # #