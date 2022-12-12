Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Stepney To Texas Water Development Board

TEXAS, December 12 - December 12, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed L’Oreal Stepney, P.E. to the Texas Water Development Board, effective January 2, 2023, for a term set to expire on February 1, 2023. The Board provides leadership, planning, financial, and technical assistance for the responsible development of water for the State of Texas.

L’Oreal Stepney, P.E. of Pflugerville is Deputy Executive Director of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ). She has worked for TCEQ since 1992, first working in the Air Permitting Division for eight years, then as Section Manager for the Wastewater Permitting Section before being promoted to Division Director in 2003 for the Water Quality Division. She also served as Deputy Director of the Office of Water upon its creation in 2009. Additionally, Stepney has participated in the group from Texas that meets with Mexico and International Boundary and Water Commission to negotiate water deliveries under the Rio Grande 1944 Treaty. She is a board member for the Mickey Leland Environmental Internship Program and is a graduate of the University of Texas Governor’s Center Executive Management Program and The University of Texas Center for Public Policy Dispute Resolution Fellows Program. Stepney received a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering and a Master of Science in Civil Engineering from The University of Texas at Austin.

