Manchin Applauds Competitive Power Ventures Selection of Doddridge County

December 12, 2022

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) applauded the Competitive Power Ventures’ (CPV) selection of Doddridge County for their $3 billion natural gas power plant. Last week, Doddridge County Commission and the Doddridge County Board of Education also approved a payment in lieu of taxes agreement with CPV for the power plant.


“In September, CPV announced a $3 billion investment to build a natural gas power plant that will use carbon capture and storage right here in West Virginia. This investment showcases the positive impacts of the Inflation Reduction Act for our great state, including long-term, good-paying jobs,” said Senator Manchin. “Doddridge County took another step in the right direction to solidify CPV’s investment in the Mountain State by approving a payment in lieu of taxes agreement, and I look forward to seeing the benefits of this partnership in the years to come.”


In September, CPV announced they would be investing over $3 billion in a ~1,800 MW combined-cycle natural gas power station in West Virginia that will utilize carbon capture and storage. This investment will utilize approximately 1,000 skilled tradespeople from across the region.
