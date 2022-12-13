Manchin, Capito Announce Funding for Storm Disaster Relief in Four West Virginia Counties

December 12, 2022

Washington, DC – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $614,437 in funding from the U.S. Department of Labor (DoL) for WorkForce West Virginia to assist with recovery efforts as a result of severe winter storms and flooding in February and March of 2021. The funding will provide continued disaster relief employment for eligible individuals to assist with cleanup and recovery activities resulting from these storms.



“I am pleased DOL is investing more than $614K to bolster WorkForce West Virginia’s continued efforts to support West Virginians in need of additional assistance following the severe winter storms and flooding in February and March of 2021. This announcement is welcome news and will help provide much needed support to the communities impacted by the storms, including funding disaster relief employment for eligible individuals,” Senator Manchin said. “I’m grateful to the first responders, National Guard members and fellow West Virginians for helping our state recover and rebuild, and I will continue working with federal, state and local officials to ensure West Virginia communities are prepared for any future storm or disaster that comes our way.”



“Many areas of our state were hit hard by storms and the subsequent flooding last year,” Senator Capito said. “People were stranded at home, roads were damaged, and power outages spread throughout the area. This funding is critical for ongoing repair and recovery efforts and I’m glad to help bring these needed resources to West Virginia.”





The Disaster Recovery National Dislocated Worker Grant (DWG) Program provides disaster relief funding to states, U.S. territories, and federally recognized tribes after a presidential disaster declaration that includes Individual Assistance. The grant, authorized by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, was originally awarded in August 2021, for up to $3,050,769, with $1,016,923 released initially. This incremental award of $614,437 brings the total DWG funds awarded for this project to date to $1,631,360.





WorkForce West Virginia will receive an executed grant agreement, as well as a Notice of Award indicating the effective date and any special conditions for the use of these funds. The grant award documents will specify the conditions under which the State may request additional funding increments.