Due to Winter Storm, In-Person Public Meeting in Kimball for Proposed Project on S.D. Highway 34 Canceled, Virtual Option Available

Monday, Dec. 12, 2022

Cary Cleland, Road Design Engineering Supervisor, 605-367-4970

KIMBALL, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that due to severe winter weather conditions potentially impacting the State of South Dakota, the in-person public meeting open house scheduled at Kimball High School on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, has been canceled.

The public meeting open house information will still be available virtually to inform area residents of the proposed project on S.D. Highway 34 from 13 miles east of Fort Thompson to S.D. Highway 45.

Area residents, business owners, and daily commuters are encouraged to participate in the virtual public meeting open house. Information, which includes a presentation, handouts, and a location map, is available online at https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/projects/public-meetings#listItemLink_1837.

The website also allows for online written comments to be submitted. Written comments on the virtual public meeting will be accepted until Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.

For more information, contact Cary Cleland, Road Design Engineering Supervisor, at 605-367-4970 ext. 2119 or Cary.Cleland@state.sd.us.

