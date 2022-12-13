December 12 - Secretary of State Jena Griswold Announces No Change in Outcome in U.S. Congressional District 3 and Colorado House District 43 races

State of Colorado

News Release

303-860-6903

Annie Orloff - annie.orloff@coloradosos.gov

Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov

Denver, December 12, 2022 - Today, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced that the recounts of Colorado’s U.S. Congressional District 3 and House District 43 races are complete.

The mandatory recount of U.S. Congressional District 3 reconfirmed that Representative Lauren Boebert is the winner of the race.

The permissive recount of Colorado House District 43 reconfirmed that Robert “Bob” Marshall is the winner of the race.

“The mandatory recount for U.S. Congressional District 3 and permissive recount of House District 43 are complete and have confirmed the results of the races. Colorado’s elections are safe, secure, and accurate,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “I commend the election workers from across the state and my office for conducting these recounts and for their continued work to make Colorado the best place to cast a ballot.”

The final vote tallies as determined by the recounts can be found below:

Candidate Net Change in Votes Percentage of Vote Total Lauren Boebert -3 50.06% Adam Frisch +1 49.89%

Candidate Net Change in Votes Percentage of Vote Total Robert Marshall -1 50.45% Kurt Huffman -1 49.55%

Vote totals changed marginally after bipartisan teams of election judges readjudicated ballots and reviewed all under or over voted ballots for voter intent. The recount results ensure that ballots were counted according to the intent of the voter.

A statutorily-mandated recount was required for the race for Colorado’s U.S. Congressional District 3 due to the narrow vote margin between the winning and losing candidates. C.R.S. 1-10.5-101 states, “a recount of any election contest shall be held if the difference between the highest number of votes cast in that election contest and the next highest number of votes cast in that election contest is less than or equal to one-half of one percent of the highest vote cast in that election contest.”

After canvass boards confirmed that the difference in votes cast between the winning and losing candidates fell below 0.5%, Secretary Griswold ordered a mandatory recount for the race on November 30.

Colorado’s U.S. House District 3 is comprised of 26 complete counties, as well as part of Eagle County. Those 26 counties include: Alamosa, Archuleta, Conejos, Costilla, Delta, Dolores, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Huerfano, La Plata, Las Animas, Mesa, Mineral, Moffat, Montezuma, Montrose, Otero, Ouray, Pitkin, Pueblo, Rio Blanco, Rio Grande, San Juan, San Miguel, Saguache.

Counties will be reimbursed by the Secretary of State’s office for the cost of the mandatory recount.