Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,729 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 320,074 in the last 365 days.

December 12 - Secretary of State Jena Griswold Announces No Change in Outcome in U.S. Congressional District 3 and Colorado House District 43 races

State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290

Jena Griswold
Secretary of State

Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State

Colorado state seal

News Release

State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290

Jena Griswold
Secretary of State

Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State

Media contacts
303-860-6903
Annie Orloff - annie.orloff@coloradosos.gov
Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov

Denver, December 12, 2022 - Today, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced that the recounts of Colorado’s U.S. Congressional District 3 and House District 43 races are complete.

The mandatory recount of U.S. Congressional District 3 reconfirmed that Representative Lauren Boebert is the winner of the race.

The permissive recount of Colorado House District 43 reconfirmed that Robert “Bob” Marshall is the winner of the race.

“The mandatory recount for U.S. Congressional District 3 and permissive recount of House District 43 are complete and have confirmed the results of the races. Colorado’s elections are safe, secure, and accurate,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “I commend the election workers from across the state and my office for conducting these recounts and for their continued work to make Colorado the best place to cast a ballot.”

The final vote tallies as determined by the recounts can be found below:

Candidate Net Change in Votes Percentage of Vote Total
Lauren Boebert -3 50.06%
Adam Frisch +1 49.89%
Candidate Net Change in Votes Percentage of Vote Total
Robert Marshall -1 50.45%
Kurt Huffman -1 49.55%

Vote totals changed marginally after bipartisan teams of election judges readjudicated ballots and reviewed all under or over voted ballots for voter intent. The recount results ensure that ballots were counted according to the intent of the voter.

A statutorily-mandated recount was required for the race for Colorado’s U.S. Congressional District 3 due to the narrow vote margin between the winning and losing candidates. C.R.S. 1-10.5-101 states, “a recount of any election contest shall be held if the difference between the highest number of votes cast in that election contest and the next highest number of votes cast in that election contest is less than or equal to one-half of one percent of the highest vote cast in that election contest.”

After canvass boards confirmed that the difference in votes cast between the winning and losing candidates fell below 0.5%, Secretary Griswold ordered a mandatory recount for the race on November 30.

Colorado’s U.S. House District 3 is comprised of 26 complete counties, as well as part of Eagle County. Those 26 counties include: Alamosa, Archuleta, Conejos, Costilla, Delta, Dolores, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Huerfano, La Plata, Las Animas, Mesa, Mineral, Moffat, Montezuma, Montrose, Otero, Ouray, Pitkin, Pueblo, Rio Blanco, Rio Grande, San Juan, San Miguel, Saguache.

Counties will be reimbursed by the Secretary of State’s office for the cost of the mandatory recount.

You just read:

December 12 - Secretary of State Jena Griswold Announces No Change in Outcome in U.S. Congressional District 3 and Colorado House District 43 races

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.