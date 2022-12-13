December 12 - Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold Certifies the State’s 2022 General Election

State of Colorado

Department of State

1700 Broadway

Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290 Jena Griswold

Secretary of State Chris Beall

Deputy Secretary of State

Denver, December 12, 2022 - Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold has announced the certification of the 2022 General Election, making the results of the election official and final. The certification was conducted after each county’s bipartisan canvass boards submitted their official abstract of votes to the Secretary of State’s Office, as well as the conclusion of a mandatory recount in the race for Colorado’s U.S. Congressional District 3 and permissive recount of the Colorado House District 43 race.

“The 2022 General Election was among the most accessible and successful in Colorado’s history. I am proud of our State’s elections and the voting access that we have added over the last four years,” said Secretary Griswold. “I commend the county election officials, election workers, and the employees of the Department of State for their hard work and dedication to delivering great elections for Colorado voters.”

After the election, the Secretary of State’s office worked with Colorado’s county clerks to complete a bipartisan risk-limiting audit that verified the results of the election. After the audit, each county’s bipartisan canvass board certified the election results. The canvass boards then submitted the final results to the Secretary of State’s office, including the recount results from the 3rd Congressional District and House District 43.

Colorado voters had more options than ever to cast a ballot in the November 8 General Election. In addition to Colorado having 411 drop boxes – a more than 65% increase from the 2018 midterm – and 366 voting centers available to voters, the Secretary of State’s Office worked with Colorado Ute Tribal communities to increase access to early voting; voters in the RTD region had two zero fare days to take the bus or train to cast their ballot at no cost; and the office launched a Language Assistance Hotline to assist voters who don’t speak English as their primary language with ballot content.

Returning a mail ballot was the preferred method for voters with 95.3% of voters choosing to cast their mail ballot during the 2022 General Election – accounting for 2,444,360 total ballots returned – and only 4.7% of voters choosing to vote in-person – 120,159 total ballots returned.

2022 General Election Statistics:

Total Active Voters: 3,839,814

Turnout among Active Voters: 2,564,519 (66.79%)

Turnout among eligible voting population: 58.5%

Ballots cast by Unaffiliated Voters: 1,038,133 (40.48% of total ballots cast)

Ballots cast by Democrat Voters: 776,489 (30.28% of total ballots cast)

Ballots cast by Republican Voters: 716,319 (27.93% of total ballots cast)

9,287 voters used TXT2Cure to cure a signature or ID discrepancy with their ballot in the 2022 General Election.

For complete 2022 General Election results, please click here.

For the statewide abstract of votes cast for the November 8, 2022 General Election, please click here.