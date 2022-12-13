The Story of Fernando Santos, a Brazilian Musician Who Helps People Overcome Life's Difficulties With Deep Quotes & Poetry

Fernando Santos is a Brazilian musician, founder of Sync Mind, and the owner of the Wise Quotes YT channel on a mission to help his viewers, subscribers, and fans weather tribulations and difficult times in their lives.

Millions of people across the globe struggle with depression, relationships, careers, and other difficulties that may come in any form and at any time. A Brazilian musician and audio expert from Brazil by the name of Fernando Santos set out on a mission to make the world a brighter place by helping people “reprogram” their minds from negative conditioning.

Consciously, unconsciously, or a combination of both, the mind absorbs information in many ways. With social media platforms, advertised content, and practically the entire world evolving into a virtual space, the amount and quality of information being planted into the minds of internet consumers run wild and unchecked.

Fernando Santos boasts over 25 years of experience in the field of binaural beats, which is by definition a perception of audio created by the listener’s brain. This abundance of experience has helped Mr. Santos develop and refine special audio-healing techniques accessible to anyone via YouTube.

“Sync Mind YouTube channel has been dedicated to creating mind-reprogramming audio sessions. These sessions can awaken and inspire people to change their lives, and bring a sense of love, joy, inner peace, success, confidence, and stress relief. We combine in a unique way inspirational speeches with binaural beats technology to improve memory retention and access to the subconscious mind.”

Fernando is also the owner of a trending YouTube channel called Wise Quotes, which features famous quotes taken from legendary writers, artists, speakers, and brilliant minds such as William Ernest Henley, Emily Dickinson, Ram Dass, Mark Twain, and other distinguished individuals who have made history with their wisdom.

According to Fernando Santos, reading inspirational quotes can yield a plethora of benefits to anyone encountering a rough patch in their life. Whether it be recited real-life poetry, wise quotes from some of the most famous poets of all time, or deep proverbs, the Wise Quotes channel has it all.

Mr. Fernando wanted to help people feel motivated, inspired and uplifted with his compilation videos, all of which feature recited quotes and empowering background music. This combination of audio-visual content was engineered to help the listener focus and enter a state of tranquility.

Proverbs, sayings, and quotes used in Fernando’s videos are hand-selected and organized in a deliberate fashion, directed to reprogram the listener’s mind from negative thoughts and emotions.

The powerful combination of Mr. Santos’ Sync Mind binaural beats sessions and Wise Quotes videos has the potential to reshape a person’s mindset and self-confidence, and give a broader, more positive perception of the world as a whole.

More information about Fernando Santos is available on his official YouTube channel.

