Professional Boxer Duvee Davis Replaces Gloves for a Microphone, Launches "Good2BeMe" Single, Now Available on Spotify

Duvee Davis is an Iraq veteran suffering from PTSD, a single father, and an ex-professional boxer who devoted his life to his son and used music to make an impact in the world. Duvee Davis recently launched his debut album titled "Good2BeMe".

Duvee Davis is a shining example of a strong spirit uplifted by music on a mission to make the world brighter.

As an Iraq veteran, Duvee has struggled with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) for years. The stress and mental fatigue he endured would be too much for anyone to bear, but Duvee found a way to channel his pain into bringing more positivity into the world. That outlet was music, and his latest single showcases his evolution as a person, an artist, and a father.

“Good2BeMe”, now available on YouTube, Spotify, DuveeDavis.com, and all major streaming services, is a song about perseverance, hope, self-esteem, and appreciation for the good things in life that are often overlooked in times of turmoil.

As a single father and a person struggling with the emotional trauma caused by the horrors of war, Duvee had all the right to make excuses and wait for a miracle. As a former professional boxer, a regimented martial artist, and a strong individual, he refused to succumb and instead decided to celebrate life. “Good2BeMe” is a song he wrote to spread positive vibes and a powerful message, stating “every day I wake up, it’s good to be me.”

Duvee is currently living in Bangkok, Thailand, and is living the time of his life with his 15-year-old son, who co-produced “Good2BeMe”. According to Duvee Davis, this track was created to inspire all of his listeners and fans to pursue their dreams with a smile, stating:

“Hip-hop has an amazing effect on the subconscious mind. I made this song as a sort of anti-depressant,” said Duvee.

“Good2BeMe” is available on DuveeDavis.com. More information about Duvee and his catalog is available on his official website.

