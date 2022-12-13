Wavicle Data Solutions Lands on 2022-2023 Cloud Awards Shortlist Second Year in a Row

Data analytics firm honored for its Cloud Data and Analytics Migration solutions

CHICAGO (PRWEB) December 12, 2022

Chicago-based Wavicle Data Solutions, a leading data analytics firm offering cloud migration services and data management consulting, today announced it secured its spot on the Cloud Awards shortlist for the second year in a row. The company's "Cloud Data and Analytics Migration" solutions were selected in the "Best Cloud Migration or Systems Integration Solution" category.

Wavicle's Cloud Data and Analytics Migration solutions stood out in a variety of ways, with the most significant differentiator being its proprietary cloud migration and analytics accelerators that have been developed over the course of the last 10 years. They dramatically accelerate migrations, reducing costs and increasing time-to-value, covering the gamut from data management to data visualization.

"Our team has really led the way in cloud data and analytics migrations for our clients and helped them navigate some of the largest and most complex migration challenges imaginable," said Naveen Venkatapathi, president of Wavicle Data Solutions. "To have that work recognized by the Cloud Awards is a great honor that acknowledges our incredibly smart and innovative people and reflects on our clients, who are making bold steps in their cloud migration efforts."

Wavicle's growing stable of proprietary project accelerators has evolved over hundreds of projects to capture sophisticated code and processes that are packaged and delivered to clients during implementations to rapidly drive innovation, improve decision-making, and optimize outcomes. Examples of Wavicle's Cloud Data and Analytics Migration accelerators that help clients migrate to and across clouds include:

