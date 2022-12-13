Wavicle Data Solutions Lands on 2022-2023 Cloud Awards Shortlist Second Year in a Row

Data analytics firm honored for its Cloud Data and Analytics Migration solutions

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chicago-based Wavicle Data Solutions, a leading data analytics firm offering cloud migration services and data management consulting, today announced it secured its spot on the Cloud Awards shortlist for the second year in a row. The company's "Cloud Data and Analytics Migration" solutions were selected in the "Best Cloud Migration or Systems Integration Solution" category.

Wavicle's Cloud Data and Analytics Migration solutions stood out in a variety of ways, with the most significant differentiator being its proprietary cloud migration and analytics accelerators that have been developed over the course of the last 10 years. They dramatically accelerate migrations, reducing costs and increasing time-to-value, covering the gamut from data management to data visualization.

"Our team has really led the way in cloud data and analytics migrations for our clients and helped them navigate some of the largest and most complex migration challenges imaginable," said Naveen Venkatapathi, president of Wavicle Data Solutions. "To have that work recognized by the Cloud Awards is a great honor that acknowledges our incredibly smart and innovative people and reflects on our clients, who are making bold steps in their cloud migration efforts."

Wavicle's growing stable of proprietary project accelerators has evolved over hundreds of projects to capture sophisticated code and processes that are packaged and delivered to clients during implementations to rapidly drive innovation, improve decision-making, and optimize outcomes. Examples of Wavicle's Cloud Data and Analytics Migration accelerators that help clients migrate to and across clouds include:

Augment: Wavicle's augmented data management platform automates data management tasks, significantly cutting costs and timelines, in some cases reducing data integration and data management implementations from six months to three weeks. Data can be integrated from on-prem or cloud sources, with checks for data quality, while meeting data privacy requirements in a single cloud-based platform – no coding required.

AWS Glue Converter: Wavicle's AWS Glue Converter helps clients migrate to AWS Glue in 80-90% less time, reducing ETL migration timelines and costs in just two steps. First, the analyzer identifies the number of mappings and the complexity of the jobs that need to be converted to estimate the time and cost to convert the ETL jobs. Then, the converter converts each corresponding mapping into a PySpark script. Once the conversion is done, the script is available within the AWS Glue console.

Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards, James Williams, said, "Cloud computing is now an essential tool helping businesses reach benchmark results. Yet we continued to see a remarkable number of further innovations this year. The shortlisted applicants released today have made it through a fiercely competitive initial round. They exemplify truly inventive thinking, whether they are newly-funded disruptors or well-known thought-leaders."

Cloud Awards finalists will be announced on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, with the final winners announced on February 7, 2023.

For additional information about Wavicle and its award-winning solutions, accelerators, and workplace, please visit https://wavicledata.com.

ABOUT WAVICLE DATA SOLUTIONS

Wavicle provides award-winning cloud data and analytics solutions that accelerate value, reduce risk, and empower our clients to make smart, data-driven decisions. We merge deep technical expertise and industry knowledge with proprietary automation tools to support the rapid shift to modern data architectures and real-time insights. We have been recognized as an Inc. 5000 company four years running and have won the Chicago Tribune's Top Workplace award three years in a row. Wavicle is also an NMSDC certified MBE. For more information about Wavicle Data Solutions' offerings, please visit wavicledata.com.

ABOUT THE CLOUD AWARDS

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2023 and beyond. Categories include the Software as a Service award, Most Promising Start-Up, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution.

Media Contact

Ronda Duncan, Wavicle Data Solutions, 8472549782, rduncan@springmarketinggroup.com

SOURCE Wavicle Data Solutions