Certa Hosting offers safe, fast, affordable, and feature-rich WordPress hosting services

Certa Hosting emerges as a quality web hosting provider and expands its business with new technology organically.

Certa Hosting is a hosting web service that offers safe, fast, and affordable WordPress hosting services. The brand has experienced more than a decade and continuously expands its business. WordPress hosting services are provided with enhanced security and free daily backups with fully managed and monitored services, award-winning 5-star services, super fast SSD, 24/7 live support, ultra-fast web hosting, as well as 30 days money-back guarantee.

The brand offers a variety of WordPress hosting features that enhance quality and availability. These features include:

Fast 100% SSD - The web hosting is 100% SSD powered with three separate layers, which ensures the users that there is no single weak link and data is secured and protected.

Compress Code & Images - It is used to resize and compress all the images.

Latest WordPress - WordPress is automatically updated and installed, which ensures the users that the website is secure and up to date.

Free Daily Backups - It delivers daily backups on a daily basis and makes sure that all databases, files, and installations are safe and secure.

WordPress Toolkit - The toolkit provides all tools required to the users, such as backups, updates, and site staging.

100% Network Uptime - Web hosting provides 100% uptime which is important to all users.

UK WordPress Experts - The trained experts are available to chat with users about all aspects.



Additionally, WordPress hosting services are used for fast-speed page loading and optimized for its reliability. WordPress themes improve performance. The users can quickly select themes, install and update, also activate and deactivate as well.

Included more, the WordPress toolkit enables users to develop, secure & run their websites. It offers a centralized dashboard to deal with a number of instances from one account. The users can easily install, update as well as remove themes and modules across different WordPress installations. It is a one-click hardening toolkit that secures a website at the touch of a button. It allows the users to easily create a staging clone. Its automatically updated features provide the latest version of WordPress.

About Certa Hosting:

Certa Hosting is a UK-based web hosting provider which provides premium quality hosting. The platform performs exceptional services and intends to provide great hosting experience possible. The brand offers unbeatable packages with 100% flexibility. It also offers fast speed and makes possible the availability of reseller packages. Certa Hosting supports all businesses to reach their online potential with exceptional hosting when the users require it. All the services offered by the brand are affordable in price as well as support the client's business development.

