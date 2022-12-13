Elan Church is set to celebrate its first anniversary on Jan 22, 2023

Elan Church, founded on January 23, 2022, in Naperville, IL, announces its first-anniversary service under the guidance of lead pastors Max and Juliet Lyons.

Elan Church in Naperville, IL, is happy to invite everyone to its first-anniversary service on Sunday, January 22, 2023. The church opened its doors on January 23, 2022 and has been a welcoming and thriving community for churchgoers in the Chicagoland area. The church was started by lead pastors Max and Juliet Lyons, who moved to Naperville, IL, from London to start the church.

Lead pastors Max and Juliet Lyons lived in London, UK, and moved to Naperville, IL, to start Elan Church last year. The Lyons have a passion for seeing others become devoted followers of Christ. They aim to help members develop a personal relationship with God and serve their community.

"We are committed to making a positive impact by loving and serving those in the Chicagoland area," says Max Lyons, Lead Pastor. "We encourage others to follow Jesus wholeheartedly, find a church home, whether or not it's at Elan Church, and make a difference in the lives of others by serving the local community."

Elan Church also provides opportunities for churchgoers to connect outside of church meetings. There are multiple small groups and outreach initiatives, as part of the church's commitment to serving their local community. Members are encouraged to get involved in these activities because they help they believe the love of Jesus should be reflected in the greater Chicago area.

"Our church family is growing, and we're excited about what the future holds," said Juliet Lyons, Lead Pastor. "If you are looking for a place where you can know God personally, build great friendships, discover God's purpose for your life, and ultimately transform the world around you for the better, we invite you to come on a Sunday to Elan Church in Naperville or attend online."

The Naperville church meets Sundays at 11 AM for its worship services. Visitors are welcome to attend and learn more about Jesus. Elan Church has an online presence, too; anyone can participate in live online church services via the church's website. Their upcoming first-anniversary service will be on Sunday, January 22, 2023.

